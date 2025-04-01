Matches (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)
IPL (1)
13th Match (N), Lucknow, April 01, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants

#3

Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings

#5

Today
2:00 PM

PBKS chose to field

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Table
Preview
Videos
Live
Updated 9 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - Ferguson set for PBKS debut in low-scoring Lucknow

By Deivarayan Muthu

Ferguson set for PBKS debut

NZ fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who had sustained a hamstring injury during the UAE's ILT20 and was subsequently sidelined from the Champions Trophy, seems good to go now. Daya Sagar, who is in Lucknow, has spotted Ferguson marking his run-up. So, no Omarzai for PBKS? We will find out at the toss shortly.
A red-soil surface is likely to be used for today's game, so Ferguson could pose a threat with his pace and bounce.
2

Which new captain are you backing?

1
1

Who is the most explosive batter in T20 cricket right now?
3.4K votes
Nicholas Pooran
Suryakumar Yadav
Heinrich Klaasen
Glenn Maxwell
Andre Russell
2
4
3

Welcome to low-scoring Lucknow

Since 2022, Lucknow has been a low-scoring IPL venue, aiding bowlers, especially of the slower variety. In fact, its run rate of 8.17 is the lowest across 17 grounds over the last three years. Try telling that to Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell. Shardul Thakur, a late replacement for LSG, speaking on behalf of all bowlers, however, has called for a more even contest between bat and ball. Will Lucknow throw up such a contest? Strap in.
2
1
1
1
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
DC22041.320
LSG21120.963
GT21120.625
PBKS11020.550
MI31220.309
CSK3122-0.771
SRH3122-0.871
RR3122-1.112
KKR3122-1.428
Full Table