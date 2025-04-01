Live report - Ferguson set for PBKS debut in low-scoring Lucknow

Since 2022, Lucknow has been a low-scoring IPL venue, aiding bowlers, especially of the slower variety. In fact, its run rate of 8.17 is the lowest across 17 grounds over the last three years. Try telling that to Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell. Shardul Thakur, a late replacement for LSG, speaking on behalf of all bowlers, however, has called for a more even contest between bat and ball. Will Lucknow throw up such a contest? Strap in.