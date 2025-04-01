Live report - Ferguson set for PBKS debut in low-scoring Lucknow

Live
Ferguson set for PBKS debut in low-scoring Lucknow
Ferguson set for PBKS debut
NZ fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who had sustained a hamstring injury during the UAE's ILT20 and was subsequently sidelined from the Champions Trophy, seems good to go now. Daya Sagar, who is in Lucknow, has spotted Ferguson marking his run-up. So, no Omarzai for PBKS? We will find out at the toss shortly.
A red-soil surface is likely to be used for today's game, so Ferguson could pose a threat with his pace and bounce.
Which new captain are you backing?
Who is the most explosive batter in T20 cricket right now?3.4K votes
Nicholas Pooran
Suryakumar Yadav
Heinrich Klaasen
Glenn Maxwell
Andre Russell
Welcome to low-scoring Lucknow
Since 2022, Lucknow has been a low-scoring IPL venue, aiding bowlers, especially of the slower variety. In fact, its run rate of 8.17 is the lowest across 17 grounds over the last three years. Try telling that to Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell. Shardul Thakur, a late replacement for LSG, speaking on behalf of all bowlers, however, has called for a more even contest between bat and ball. Will Lucknow throw up such a contest? Strap in.
