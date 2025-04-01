Pant 'still figuring out a lot of things for the team'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) started IPL 2025 with two big totals in away games - even though one resulted in a very slim loss - but when they got to Lucknow for their first home game , they fell "20-25 runs short" after they were put in to bat because they are "still assessing" the conditions at the Ekana Stadium and captain Rishabh Pant said he is "still figuring out a lot of things for the team."

LSG managed 171 for 7 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and saw the visitors chase that down in just 16.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

"Definitely [our total] wasn't enough, we were like 20-25 runs short but that's part and parcel of the game," Pant said after the game. "It's our first home game so still assessing the conditions."

LSG went for a track on the slower side, but it came back to bite them after they were asked to bat by PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer . The hosts stuttered to 35 for 3 in the fifth over as Pant fell for a third low score of 2 off five balls to follow a duck and 15 in the first two outings, and finished the first six overs with just 39 on the board, their slowest powerplay of this IPL.

"Definitely it's always going to be tough to get a big total when you lose early wickets, but that's how the game progresses every day, like you can't control everything," Pant said. "Each and every player is trying to take the game forward from there."

When it was time for LSG to defend their below-par total, Pant used three overs of spin - two from Digvesh Rathi and one from Ravi Bishnoi - hoping that the slowness of the track would get him success, but only Rathi got the wicket of Priyansh Arya while Bishnoi was taken apart for 15 runs by Prabhsimran Singh

"The idea was to get a slower wicket because we felt that it was a home game, it's going to stop a little bit. And I think when you were bowling slow into the wicket, they were still sticking in but we weren't good enough on the given day. We going to learn from it and move forward."

LSG now have two losses from their first three games but have three more home games out of their next four to get used to the conditions at Ekana.

"It's early in the tournament, can't say much, still figuring out a lot of things for the team but hopefully it's going to come nicely for us."

After Prabhsimran set the base with a 34-ball 69, Iyer sealed his side's second straight victory, staying unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls. Nehal Wadhera , who was not out on 43 off 25 at the other end, said "all the credit" went to Iyer for the way he is leading them.

"All credit goes to the way he's captaining us and also the way he is boosting our confidence and the way he was telling me things, like, 'play your natural game, just go with the flow,' and I just love playing like that," Wadhera said.

Wadhera came on as an Impact Player, in place of Yuzvendra Chahal after he had bowled out, and said he didn't even know when he reached he ground that he was going to play and was carrying just the one kit for the day. Wadhera was bought by PBKS after playing for two seasons for Mumbai Indians, and is now under a new captain and a new coach, Ricky Ponting.