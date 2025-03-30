Thakur on high-scoring pitches: 'All bowlers want is a fair chance and opportunity in the game'

Shardul Thakur has advocated for having pitches which give the bowlers a "fair and square chance" and not be heavily laden in favour of the batters as has often been the case in the IPL. Thakur, speaking on behalf of all bowlers, said that all he wanted were pitches which were not one-sided where "batters are coming and smashing us."

"It is not what I want, but it is what the bowlers want," Thakur said ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' first home game of the season against Punjab Kings. "A lot of them might not be outspoken or they might not get a chance to speak in front of media or give interviews about the pitch conditions.

"All that the bowlers are asking is to prepare the pitch in such a manner that the game hangs in balance and it should not be just one-sided where batters are coming and smashing us, because all we want is a fair chance and fair opportunity in the game."

Are the pitches in the IPL creating one-sided contests? 135 votes Yes, they are too batting-friendly No, 200-plus games are fun

Scores in excess of 200 have already been breached six times in 10 matches in IPL 2025 , with Sunrisers Hyderabad piling up 286 for 6 in their first match of the season. While Thakur was slightly critical about the Impact Player rule, he maintained that more than the new rule, the pitches need to have a better balance.

"We have already seen the rule change and the Impact Player rule coming in, so every team is potentially playing an extra batter, especially while chasing or even let's say you are batting first, then [everyone] is going in with that depth, because they have now an opportunity to change the batter and call a bowler while defending or vice versa," he said.

"The Impact Player rule is an entertainment factor and games change a lot, but that these 250 scores are being made is not only because of this rule change, but also because of the way the pitches are being made. We are just saying as a bowling unit that give us a fair and square chance where we can get a batsman out."

Shardul Thakur is LSG's leading wicket-taker so far this season • AFP/Getty Images

Thakur has quickly become LSG's poster boy even though he had come into the team as a replacement player . He is their leading wicket-taker with six wickets in two matches, going at an economy rate of 8.83. What has been his process heading into the season?

"I think it is all part of the preparation," Thakur said. "The strength lies in how well you understand your own game and what is the best possible way that you can bowl on that particular day, looking at the pitch conditions, looking at the situation of the game and which batter is playing.

"I don't know about others, but what I try to do is just give myself the best chance to perform."

LSG have been waylaid by injuries this year. Mohsin Khan was ruled out, while Mayank Yadav, who is recovering from a lumbar stress injury , recently picked up a toe injury . Akash Deep is also yet to regain full fitness after the back injury he picked up on the Test tour of Australia. Thakur, however, was adamant that the team can't focus on the players not available and that all players in the squad are equal.

"As a team, I believe that what is in front of you is important. Today, we have these bowlers in our team and we can do a good job with this bowling unit. We have to focus on this," he said. "No player thinks that Akash Deep is not there, Mayank Yadav is not there, so our bowling attack has become weak.