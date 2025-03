'It was always on the cards' - Thakur savours return after going unsold at auction

"See, I feel all these things keep happening in the cricket," Thakur told the host broadcaster at the innings break after helping LSG keep Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 190 for 9 ." It was just one bad day in the auction, I didn't get picked by any of the franchises. But unfortunately a few injuries here and there, there were a few inquiries whether I could join the camp. But LSG was the one who approached me first, so I had to give them preference and even closely working with Zaheer Khan, he gave me a call. And it was always on the cards, I had to accept it.