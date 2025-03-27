'It was always on the cards' - Thakur savours return after going unsold at auction
Thakur struck with both the new ball and old one to restrict SRH to 190 for 9 in Hyderabad
Shardul Thakur celebrates a wicket with Ravi Bishnoi • Associated Press
Shardul Thakur had gone unsold during the auction before IPL 2025. He was preparing to turn up for Essex in seven County Championship games during April and May. But in the lead-up to IPL 2025, his plans changed again when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) first approached him as an injury replacement. Thakur slotted into LSG's side immediately and is currently the leading wicket-taker this season, with six strikes in two games at an average of 8.83 and an identical economy rate.
After collecting the purple cap, Thakur, 33, revealed that other franchises had also approached him, ahead of the new season, and that the first call came from Zaheer Khan, LSG's mentor.
"See, I feel all these things keep happening in the cricket," Thakur told the host broadcaster at the innings break after helping LSG keep Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 190 for 9." It was just one bad day in the auction, I didn't get picked by any of the franchises. But unfortunately a few injuries here and there, there were a few inquiries whether I could join the camp. But LSG was the one who approached me first, so I had to give them preference and even closely working with Zaheer Khan, he gave me a call. And it was always on the cards, I had to accept it.
"And like I always say, skills are always there, talent is always there. It's just about the form and bad days, you have to go through it in cricket."
Thakur will no longer join Essex and will stay with LSG until the end of their IPL 2025 campaign. He was picked as a replacement for left-arm quick Mohsin Khan, who had torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee on December 31 while playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Thakur came away with career-best IPL figures of 4 for 34 on Thursday and along the way, he reached 100 IPL wickets. "It's always good to be in the score sheet, but yeah, winning the game is important for me," Thakur said. "I'll keep doing something or the other, that's my attitude. I don't much look at the wicket column or the runs column, but to create an impact in the game, to create match-winning performances, that's what I look at."
Thakur made early inroads into the big-hitting SRH line-up, taking out both Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) in his second over before dismissing Abhinav Manohar and Mohammed Shami in the end overs. What was Thakur's plan against a line-up that had almost smashed their own IPL record during the weekend, when they piled up 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue?
"I think they [SRH batters] are coming hard at bowlers and why not bowlers go hard at them? So the talk was around what the plan should be and we collectively said let's go hard at them, let's take our chances," Thakur said. "If we get early wickets then we are in the game because they have been scoring heavily on this ground on flat pitches and probably we had to take our chances and today I think initially it fell in our pockets."