'It was always on the cards' - Thakur savours return after going unsold at auction

"And like I always say, skills are always there, talent is always there. It's just about the form and bad days, you have to go through it in cricket."

Thakur will no longer join Essex and will stay with LSG until the end of their IPL 2025 campaign. He was picked as a replacement for left-arm quick Mohsin Khan, who had torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee on December 31 while playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"I think they [SRH batters] are coming hard at bowlers and why not bowlers go hard at them? So the talk was around what the plan should be and we collectively said let's go hard at them, let's take our chances," Thakur said. "If we get early wickets then we are in the game because they have been scoring heavily on this ground on flat pitches and probably we had to take our chances and today I think initially it fell in our pockets."