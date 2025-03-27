Matches (7)
SRH vs LSG, 7th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Hyderabad, March 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 175.14 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 194.57 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 396 Runs • 56.57 Avg • 194.11 SR
A Badoni
10 M • 155 Runs • 31 Avg • 138.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.86 Econ • 24.66 SR
JD Unadkat
6 M • 4 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 8 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 23.75 SR
DS Rathi
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
SRH
LSG
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Match details
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days27 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SRH11022.200
RCB11022.137
PBKS11020.550
CSK11020.493
DC11020.371
LSG1010-0.371
MI1010-0.493
GT1010-0.550
KKR1010-2.137
RR1010-2.200
Full Table