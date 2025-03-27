Batters hitting their first three balls in an IPL innings for a six
Pat Cummins joined the list when he went 6, 6, 6 against Shardul Thakur in Hyderabad in IPL 2025
A first-ball six? Okay, pretty usual. Two sixes on the first two balls? Superb, but cool. Hitting the first three balls for sixes? That's quite rare. Pat Cummins joined the list when he hit each of his first three balls for sixes in the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). ESPNcricinfo lists the other instances from the IPL.
Pat Cummins vs LSG, 2025
Cummins walked in to bat in the 17th over with LSG 157 for 7. He hit back-to-back sixes off Shardul Thakur's third over to get going. The first ball was short and wide which he thrashed over point before dumping a juicy full toss over the sight-screen. He faced his third ball in the next over against Avesh Khan and once again deposited the length ball straight down the ground. He was dismissed next ball, steering one to short third, for a four-ball 18.
Cummins walked in to bat in the 17th over with LSG 157 for 7. He hit back-to-back sixes off Shardul Thakur's third over to get going. The first ball was short and wide which he thrashed over point before dumping a juicy full toss over the sight-screen. He faced his third ball in the next over against Avesh Khan and once again deposited the length ball straight down the ground. He was dismissed next ball, steering one to short third, for a four-ball 18.
MS Dhoni vs MI, 2024
Wankhede roared as MS Dhoni made his way to the middle with just four balls left in the innings against Mumbai Indians (MI). They got their money's worth when he showed no mercy to MI captain Hardik Pandya. He started by clobbering a length ball over long-off to get going, much to the delight of the 'away' crowd. The next ball was again on a length, which Dhoni deposited over long-on. Hardik next went for the yorker but dished out a low full toss that was powerfully flicked over deep square leg. Dhoni finished unbeaten on 20 off 4 with Chennai Super Kings winning the game by that exact margin.
Wankhede roared as MS Dhoni made his way to the middle with just four balls left in the innings against Mumbai Indians (MI). They got their money's worth when he showed no mercy to MI captain Hardik Pandya. He started by clobbering a length ball over long-off to get going, much to the delight of the 'away' crowd. The next ball was again on a length, which Dhoni deposited over long-on. Hardik next went for the yorker but dished out a low full toss that was powerfully flicked over deep square leg. Dhoni finished unbeaten on 20 off 4 with Chennai Super Kings winning the game by that exact margin.
Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, 2023
Nicholas Pooran found himself in the middle with LSG needing 56 off 27 in a chase of 183. Abhishek Sharma had just broken a 43-ball 73-run partnership by dismissing Marcus Stoinis. It mattered little for Pooran, who slog-swept the left-arm spinner over deep midwicket to open his account. The next ball was full, and he powered it straight over the bowler's head. The third ball - last of the over - was also full and Pooran got down on his knee to bash it over deep midwicket. In all, five overs were hit in that over, with Pooran going 6, 6, 6.
Nicholas Pooran found himself in the middle with LSG needing 56 off 27 in a chase of 183. Abhishek Sharma had just broken a 43-ball 73-run partnership by dismissing Marcus Stoinis. It mattered little for Pooran, who slog-swept the left-arm spinner over deep midwicket to open his account. The next ball was full, and he powered it straight over the bowler's head. The third ball - last of the over - was also full and Pooran got down on his knee to bash it over deep midwicket. In all, five overs were hit in that over, with Pooran going 6, 6, 6.
Sunil Narine vs RCB, 2021
In the eliminator of IPL 2021 in Sharjah, Sunil Narine came in at No. 5 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed just 60 off 54 balls. He hit three successive sixes off Dan Christian to set about his task of injecting the momentum. Two of his sixes came to the shorter leg side - first a pull over fine leg against a short ball and then a slog over midwicket to a full ball on his pad. When Christian provided him the width on his third ball, he powered a one-handed six over long-off. Narine had earlier picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his 15-ball 26 in the middle order ended Virat Kohli's tenure as the captain in the IPL.
In the eliminator of IPL 2021 in Sharjah, Sunil Narine came in at No. 5 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed just 60 off 54 balls. He hit three successive sixes off Dan Christian to set about his task of injecting the momentum. Two of his sixes came to the shorter leg side - first a pull over fine leg against a short ball and then a slog over midwicket to a full ball on his pad. When Christian provided him the width on his third ball, he powered a one-handed six over long-off. Narine had earlier picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his 15-ball 26 in the middle order ended Virat Kohli's tenure as the captain in the IPL.