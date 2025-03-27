Batters hitting their first three balls in an IPL innings for a six

Pat Cummins vs LSG, 2025

Cummins walked in to bat in the 17th over with LSG 157 for 7. He hit back-to-back sixes off Shardul Thakur's third over to get going. The first ball was short and wide which he thrashed over point before dumping a juicy full toss over the sight-screen. He faced his third ball in the next over against Avesh Khan and once again deposited the length ball straight down the ground. He was dismissed next ball, steering one to short third, for a four-ball 18.