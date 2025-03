Batters hitting their first three balls in an IPL innings for a six

In the eliminator of IPL 2021 in Sharjah, Sunil Narine came in at No. 5 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed just 60 off 54 balls. He hit three successive sixes off Dan Christian to set about his task of injecting the momentum. Two of his sixes came to the shorter leg side - first a pull over fine leg against a short ball and then a slog over midwicket to a full ball on his pad. When Christian provided him the width on his third ball, he powered a one-handed six over long-off. Narine had earlier picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his 15-ball 26 in the middle order ended Virat Kohli's tenure as the captain in the IPL.