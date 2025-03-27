Live Report: Shardul Thakur gets two in two

Live
Live Report: Shardul Thakur gets two in twoBy Hemant Brar
Bishnoi's speeds
... in the 11th over (in kph): 100, 101, 101, 104, 103, 104
Despite Klaasen picking up a boundary, the over costs just seven runs. As a result, SRH's run rate has dropped down to 9.36 - they are 103 for 3 after 11 overs.
Halfway mark
Reddy and Klaasen have got their eye in. Reddy is on 23 off 15 and Klaasen, having hit a six off legspinner Digvesh Rathi, on 14 off 11.
SRH are on 96 for 3 after ten overs. Do we call it a win for LSG, given how everyone expected it to go?
Head drop costs only 12
He falls for 47, off 28 balls. Prince Yadav is the bowler, making a mess of the stumps as Head looks to smash a full and straight delivery. What a batter to dismiss for your first IPL wicket!
That brings Heinrich Klaasen to the crease. He devours legspin but isn't shabby against fast bowlers either.
Duck after a hundred
Namooh Shah from our stats team has dug out the list of players who were out for a duck after a hundred in the previous innings in the IPL:
Yusuf Pathan, 2010
Suresh Raina, 2013
Shane Watson, 2018-19
Venkatesh Iyer, 2023
Marcus Stoinis, 2024
Ishan Kishan, Today
Pooran drops Head on 35
It's all happening out here in Hyderabad. Wickets, hat-trick ball, sixes and now a drop.
Pant brings in Ravi Bishnoi for the last over of the powerplay. Head wants to make the full use of it and slog-sweeps the first ball towards long-on. It's more of a top edge, and Pooran seems to have settled under it. A fairly regulation catch at this level but the ball pops out of his hands.
After nearly a mix-up on the next ball, Head lofts Bishnoi over extra cover for his third six. He shows the same disdain to the next ball and drills it back towards the bowler, who hurts his finger on the left hand while trying to stop it. The physio has a quick look - it's nothing serious.
Head smashes the following ball, too, in the direction of the bowler. This one is in the air and Bishnoi sticks out his right hand. It doesn't stick. So technically, LSG have dropped Head twice in one over.
SRH 62 for 2 after the powerplay
A unanimous call
Head counterattacks
6
4
There is no stopping Head. He starts the Avesh over by launching him over long-on before carving him over covers - for the first two sixes of the match. He ends it with a four over covers.
SRH 45 for 2 after four
2
1
Shardul gets two in two
We told you Shardul was looking for wickets, and he gets two in two balls in his second over. However, these did not come via the full length and swing. In fact, he dug one in short to Abhishek Sharma, who went for the pull and found Nicholas Pooran at the deep-square-leg boundary.
Ishan Kishan, fresh from a blazing hundred in the previous game, was caught down the leg side off a length ball.
Nitish Reddy faced the hat-trick ball, with a slip in place. Shardul went for the yorker and almost nailed it. But Reddy was good enough to get his bat down and squeeze it out on the leg side for a single.
Two wickets in the over do not mean Head is going to change his approach. Shardul, looking for swing, ends up bowling a lot full toss and Head belts it down the ground four. Nitish also picks up a four off the last ball to make it 12 from the over.
3 Number of times Shardul has now dismissed Abhishek in the IPL while leaking just 17 runs in 16 balls.
Shardul looks for swing
Shardul Thakur is looking for swing with the new ball. His first ball is full outside off and is lucky that Head smashes it straight towards extra cover. The second ball is full again. Head doesn't miss out this time and launches it over the bowler's head for four.
Shardul knows the only way to stop Head is to dismiss him. So he aims for the full length again but he ends up bowling two full tosses. Luckily for him, they cost just one run. A single on the last ball as well means just six runs from the first over.
13.5 Run rate during Head and Abhishek's partnership, the highest for any pair in the IPL (min. 500 runs). In other words, if they bat through the powerplay, SRH will be 81 after six overs.
LSG opt to bowl, bring in Avesh and Samad
"Heads," says Rishabh Pant, and Heads it is. LSG will chase. "The way our team is poised, we want to chase. No matter how many runs they score, we are going to chase it down."
LSG made two changes: Avesh Khan and Abdul Samad come in for M Siddharth and Shahbaz Ahmed. The reason behind leaving out Siddharth could be that SRH's top three are all left-hand batters.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone in unchanged.
Both teams named three overseas players in their respective XIs. So expect Adam Zampa to come in as Impact Player for SRH and Mitchell Marsh for LSG in the second half.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Simarjeet Singh, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Mohammed Shami
Impact Players options: Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Nicholas Pooran, 3 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 4 Ayush Badoni, 5 David Miller, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Digvesh Rathi, 11 Prince Yadav
Impact Player options: Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth
A fresh, barren pitch
It's a new pitch tonight, the red soil one. Fresh, hard and barren is how Deep Dasgupta described it in his pitch report. This pitch was used a couple of times last IPL, and in all four innings, the teams scored in excess of 200. Do I need to say anything more about how it's expected to play tonight?
The square boundaries are 69 and 67 metres. Down the ground is 79 metres. Given the low humidity and not much dip in the temperature expected, dew is unlikely to play a part.
What's more on the menu?
Well, we have got the whole buffet for you. You know by now that Rishabh Pant is the new LSG captain. Despite his natural talent and hard work, he is yet to establish himself among the best T20 batters. In his first outing for LSG, he fetched a six-ball duck. There has been debate about his batting position as well, whether he should open or bat in the middle order.
His captaincy will also be under scrutiny. In the match against Delhi Capitals, he gave Shardul Thakur just two overs despite the allrounder picking up two wickets in the opening over of the chase.
You can read all that and more in our match preview.
Can LSG bowlers stop SRH batters?
That's the big question everyone's asking, and we have got Ambati Rayudu and Nick Knight to answer that. They also discuss whether LSG should bring in Shamar Joseph in place of Aiden Markram.
But what is LSG's plan? Here's Mitchell Marsh for you: "To score more runs than them."
Marsh feels 230 is the new par score and knows the SRH batters will come hard on them. But he backs his bowlers and LSG's "brand of cricket" to stand tall. By the way, Avesh Khan has joined the LSG squad after recovering from a knee injury.
Remember the last meet?
RESULT
Lucknow Super Giants
165/4
Sunrisers Hyderabad
(9.4/20 ov, T:166) 167/0
SRH won by 10 wickets (with 62 balls remaining)
Remember what happened the last time SRH met LSG?
LSG batted first and posted 165 for 4. It's not a big total in modern-day T20 cricket by any stretch of the imagination. But SRH showed how small it is. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head mowed it down in just 9.4 overs.
Remember the animated chat between then LSG captain KL Rahul and the team owner Sanjeev Goenka? That happened after this game.
SRH's ultra-aggressive batters vs LSG's weakened bowling
Welcome, everyone. Today on the IPL 2025 menu, we have Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants - a team that posted 286 for 6 in their last outing taking on a team that is missing at least three of their first-choice bowlers. Garnish it with the venue, the Hyderabad highway, and it's the perfect recipe for a carnage.
Does that mean 300 will be breached for the first time in the IPL? Mike Hesson thinks otherwise.
