Live Report: Shardul Thakur gets two in two

Shardul gets two in two

54m ago Shardul gets two in two

Shardul Thakur is among the wickets • BCCI

We told you Shardul was looking for wickets, and he gets two in two balls in his second over. However, these did not come via the full length and swing. In fact, he dug one in short to Abhishek Sharma, who went for the pull and found Nicholas Pooran at the deep-square-leg boundary.

Ishan Kishan, fresh from a blazing hundred in the previous game, was caught down the leg side off a length ball.

Nitish Reddy faced the hat-trick ball, with a slip in place. Shardul went for the yorker and almost nailed it. But Reddy was good enough to get his bat down and squeeze it out on the leg side for a single.

Two wickets in the over do not mean Head is going to change his approach. Shardul, looking for swing, ends up bowling a lot full toss and Head belts it down the ground four. Nitish also picks up a four off the last ball to make it 12 from the over.