Avesh Khan cleared to join Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have been saddled with injury issues to all their primary Indian fast bowlers. Mayank Yadav , who is recovering from a lumbar stress injury, recently picked up a toe injury , too, while India and Bengal quick Akash Deep is yet to regain full fitness after the back injury he picked up on the Test tour of Australia. Uttar Pradesh left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out of IPL 2025 - and replaced by Shardul Thakur - as he is yet to recover from the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear he suffered last December.