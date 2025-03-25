Avesh Khan cleared to join Lucknow Super Giants
Avesh is expected to be available for selection for LSG's next match, on March 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad
In welcome news for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), fast bowler Avesh Khan has been cleared by the BCCI to take part in IPL 2025. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Avesh, who had been dealing with a problem in his right knee, got the go-ahead from the BCCI medical staff this week and will soon join the LSG squad.
Avesh has not played since late January - his last India appearance was in November last year in a T20I in South Africa - and even missed Madhya Pradesh's final league match of the Ranji Trophy. It is understood that he was experiencing discomfort in his right knee, which was related to his workload during the domestic season.
He had been doing his rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where, it is understood, he went through one of his final fitness tests on Monday.
It could not be confirmed when Avesh would be linking up with the LSG squad, but he is expected to be available for selection for their next match, their second away contest, on March 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad. LSG lost their first match of the season on Monday to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.
LSG have been saddled with injury issues to all their primary Indian fast bowlers. Mayank Yadav, who is recovering from a lumbar stress injury, recently picked up a toe injury, too, while India and Bengal quick Akash Deep is yet to regain full fitness after the back injury he picked up on the Test tour of Australia. Uttar Pradesh left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out of IPL 2025 - and replaced by Shardul Thakur - as he is yet to recover from the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear he suffered last December.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo