Stats - DC seal fifth one-wicket win in IPL

210 Target that Delhi Capitals successfully chased against Lucknow Super Giants is Target that Delhi Capitals successfully chased against Lucknow Super Giants is their highest in the IPL. They have chased down a 200-plus target only once before - 209 against the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.

This is also the highest chase for any team against LSG , with 197 by Rajasthan Royals last year being the previous highest.

1.56 Win probability for DC at the end of the 13th over, according to ESPNcricinfo's forecaster. DC were six down at that point and needed 94 runs off the last seven overs. The algorithm had given them a 30.68 % chance at the beginning of the chase.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

5 Number of wins by a margin of one wicket Number of wins by a margin of one wicket in the IPL , including DC's victory against LSG on Monday. DC needed 18 runs at the fall of the ninth wicket, the highest among those five instances.

2 DC's 210-run chase is the DC's 210-run chase is the second-highest successful chase, having lost nine wickets in T20 cricket. The highest target chased while winning by one wicket is 213 by LSG against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023.

7 for 3 DC's total at the fall of their third wicket on Monday. Only three teams have recovered from DC's total at the fall of their third wicket on Monday. Only three teams have recovered from a worse start to win a match in the IPL. The lowest is 3 for 3 by Rajasthan Royals against Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Only one team had successfully chased a 200-plus target in all T20s from a worse start - 5 for 3 by Papua New Guinea when they chased 204 against Singapore in 2022

145 Runs DC needed at the fall of their fifth wicket, the most any team successfully chased in the IPL. The previous highest was 130 by RCB against Gujarat Lions Runs DC needed at the fall of their fifth wicket, the most any team successfully chased in the IPL. The previous highest was 130 by RCB against Gujarat Lions in 2016 , when they were 29 for five in a 159 chase.

The target of 145 at the fall of the fifth wicket on Monday is also the joint-fourth highest in a successful chase in men's T20s.

22.97 Percentage of LSG's total score came from their last seven overs. LSG were 161 for 2 at the end of the 13th over but added only 48 further runs in the next seven. It is the lowest % for a completed IPL innings after scoring 100-plus runs for the loss of two or fewer wickets in the first 13 overs.

The predicted score of LSG after 13 overs was 246, according to ESPNcricinfo's forecaster, but LSG finished with 37 fewer runs.