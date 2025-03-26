'Seems 230's the new par score' - Marsh wary of SRH, but backs under-strength LSG bowling
"We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we are here to focus on our game"
Mitchell Marsh has backed the weakened Lucknow Super Giants bowling unit to get the job done against Sunrisers Hyderabad's ultra-aggressive batters.
LSG, who lost their opening game of IPL 2025 to Delhi Capitals, are without Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep as both are recuperating from their lower-back injuries, while Avesh Khan has just joined the side after recovering from a knee problem. Mohsin Khan, another first-choice pick, was ruled out even before the tournament started and was replaced by Shardul Thakur. Even Marsh is playing the tournament purely as a batter because of a back issue.
"Yeah, we have a few guys out, no doubt, but I think we have assembled a really solid squad," Marsh said ahead of Thursday's game in Hyderabad. "There is no doubt that in time we will welcome guys back into the team who have a bit of experience with the ball. But we certainly back our [current] bowlers to do the job. I don't see it as a lack of depth."
The last time these two teams met, also in Hyderabad, SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs with all ten wickets intact. They have started the season also in a similar fashion, smashing 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals.
Asked what LSG's plan was, Marsh kept it short: "To score more runs than them."
When probed further, he said, "We know they're going to come hard. I think there are not many T20 teams in the world now that don't go hard from ball one and try to apply as much pressure as they can to a bowling team. So we know we're going to be under pressure at some point tomorrow night.
"The most important thing for us as a team is to focus on our strengths and what we are coming here to do and play our brand of cricket. There's no doubt that Sunrisers have put a lot of teams under pressure, but that's any team these days. It seems 230 is now the new par score at most grounds. We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we're here to focus on our game and hopefully match with them."