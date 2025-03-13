Marsh cleared to play in the IPL as batter-only for LSG despite back issue

Hazlewood attracted the highest price of any Australian at the auction after missing last season when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $US1.49 million. Hazlewood has been the least durable of the three coming off side and calf injuries this summer with the latter turning in a hip issue that forced him to miss the Champions Trophy.

All of Australia's other IPL players are set to prioritise the tournament over the Sheffield Shield despite five states still being in contention to make the Shield final. Last season Matthew Wade opted to play the Shield final for Tasmania and missed the start of Gujurat Titans' campaign. But South Australians Travis Head (Sunrisers), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Capitals) and Spencer Johnson (KKR) are all headed to the IPL despite SA already qualifying for the Shield final that is currently scheduled to begin on March 26. Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie are heading to Punjab Kings to play under Ricky Ponting and will not play for their respective states Queensland or Western Australia in either the last Shield round, which begins on Saturday, or the final if their team qualifies.