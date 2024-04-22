Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of IPL 2024 with hamstring injury

Allrounder will remain in Australia as he recovers from a hamstring niggle

Mitchell Marsh played only four games for Capitals in IPL 2024 • BCCI

Delhi Capitals allrounder Mitchell Marsh will not return to India for the remainder of IPL 2024 as he continues to recover from a right hamstring niggle, head coach Ricky Ponting said in New Delhi on Monday.

Marsh flew back to Perth on April 12 to consult CA's medical staff and a decision on his return to the IPL was delayed at the time to give him adequate time to recover before being reassessed.

"I don't think he'll be coming back," Ponting said. "There's a certain cut off point with replacement players. Cricket Australia were keen to have him at home to start his recovery process and we sent him back as soon as we could.

"They've been managing his rehab for a couple of weeks now. I spoke to him the other day and it seems it's taken a little longer than he first thought to get over it. I don't think the T20 World Cup would be an issue."

Marsh is expected to captain Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The allrounder played only four games for Delhi this season, scoring 61 in three innings with a high score of 23. He bowled eight overs, picked up one wicket, and went at an economy rate of 12.87.

This is the second successive season where Capitals have lost Marsh's services midway. A big-ticket signing at INR 6.5 crore, he played only nine games for them in 2023.