No decision yet on whether Marsh will be withdrawn from the IPL, more so with the T20 World Cup looming

Delhi Capitals allrounder Mitchell Marsh has returned to Australia to treat the partial tear in his right hamstring. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Marsh, who is set to be named Australia's captain for the T20 World Cup, was recalled by Cricket Australia after coordination with the franchise.

Marsh did not feature for the Capitals in their last two matches, against Mumbai Indians on April 7 and Friday's outing against Lucknow Super Giants. He last played on April 3 in Visakhapatnam where Rishabh Pant's team suffered a 106-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders after conceding 272. Marsh was out for a duck in that game following moderate returns of 20, 23 and 18 in the first three matches for the Capitals.

Marsh left for Australia immediately after the defeat against Mumbai. It is learned that both CA and the Capitals have not taken a final decision on whether Marsh would be withdrawn from IPL.

Marsh has been carefully managed by CA over the last 12 months since returning to being a three-format player, culminating in being named Allan Border Medallist as Australia's best player in all formats last year.

Warner to undergo scans

The Capitals have more than one injury concern at the moment, including David Warner who was hit on the finger on Friday while attempting to play a lap over short fine leg.