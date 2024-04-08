Aussies at the IPL: Marsh's hamstring concern, Maxwell and Green struggle

As the IPL starts to take shape, here's a recap of the main storylines involving the Australians

Marsh's hamstring concern

Mitchell Marsh is set to be confirmed as Australia's T20I captain for the World Cup but there is a major concern over his fitness after he missed Delhi Capitals' loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre called it a "worrying sign" for Capitals but it is a greater concern for Australia given his injury history.

"He has gone for a scan and the physios will give us a report in a week's time," Amre said. "Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can [play the entire season] or not depends on the reports."

Cricket Australia's medical staff will be kept in the loop but there is no indication yet of whether he would be withdrawn from the IPL to rest for the World Cup. Marsh has been very carefully managed by CA over the last 12 months since returning to being a three-format player, culminating in being named Allan Border Medallist as Australia's best-performed player in all forms over the last year.

His form prior to the injury was a concern for Capitals with talk of his place being in jeopardy after scores of 20, 23, 18 and 0. But his performances would not have concerned Australia's selectors given he has still been making fast starts without going on with it. He is playing the style of cricket Australia's hierarchy will want him to play in the powerplay during the World Cup.

Maxwell and Green struggling at Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Around the Wicket that he has had trouble In the last match against Rajasthan Royals , he walked out in a situation set-up for a Maxwell masterclass but was cleaned bowled backing away. Opposing teams have used high pace against him early with great success, which will be a theme he will see a lot of heading to the World Cup. He told ESPN'sthat he has had trouble adjusting to Bengaluru's two-paced pitch . Maxwell has bowled very well in the two matches he has been used. He credited work with RCB assistant coach and current Victoria bowling coach, Adam Griffith in helping him get more overspin and bounce which has yielded four wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

Glenn Maxwell is having a lean time at the IPL • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

While Maxwell's form will not concern Australia's selectors, Green's form is not helping his bid to make the T20 World Cup squad. He was already on the fringes of the final 15 for the tournament but he has been unable to make a statement in a new role for RCB. Having had an excellent debut season for Mumbai Indians last year batting at No. 3, and having had some brief T20I success as an opener, Green is struggling to find his feet at No. 5 with scores of just 9 and 5 not out in the last week. He lost his off stump to the pace of Mayank Yadav and then had no impact at the death against Rajasthan, unable to find the boundary in six balls faced.

His best innings of the tournament so far came at No. 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders where he made 33 off 21. In his three innings at No. 5 he has struck at under 100 across 37 balls. He has also struggled to make an impact with the ball. He did take two wickets in the first match of the tournament but has gone wicketless since. Green did not play any T20 cricket at any level between last year's IPL and this one as Australia's selectors kept him focussed on red-ball cricket. That lack of exposure may play against him when the selectors sit down to pick the final World Cup 15 later this month unless he can find some form for RCB.

Stoinis and David power up

The form of Stoinis will especially please Australia's selectors. He was promoted to No. 4 with LSG having lost momentum outside the powerplay and picked his moments to attack to give them a winning score to defend on a surface that became slower throughout. He also played an important hand in the previous win for LSG making 24 off 15 against RCB. He took a wicket in that game but has strangely only bowled one over for the tournament. He was subbed out after his half-century against Titans.

David's start to the tournament had been very unusual. He was demoted to bat behind legspinner Piyush Chawla in Mumbai's previous game against Royals . But he was back at No. 6 against Delhi and smashed four sixes as he and Romario Shepherd ransacked 42 from the last eight balls of the innings as Mumbai finally broke their season drought.

Mitchell Starc was finally among the wickets in IPL 2024 • BCCI

Starc bounces back, Cummins keeps on keeping on

Mitchell Starc 's expensive start to the IPL after his expensive auction purchase had raised some eyebrows but he fought back last week with wickets against Capitals. He claimed 2 for 25 from three overs including the scalp of Australia team-mate David Warner who chopped on the ball after smashing Starc for six over cow corner. Starc was unperturbed by his expensive start to the tournament claiming "a little bit of luck" had gone against him in the first two games.