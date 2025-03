'Lord' Thakur and the Prince clip SRH's wings in Hyderabad

"I call it bowling craft. When we were batters, we faced a lot of bowlers. The best bowlers we faced were often those that got their bowling craft. And bowling craft is when you're not expecting that particular ball," Nick Knight elaborated. "If Abhishek was waiting for that ball, [if] he knew it was going to be short, it was out of the park. But because he isn't quite sure if it's going to be full or is it going to swing, then you're a bit late on it and that's the difference between it going out of the park and getting caught. The bowling craft was spot on."