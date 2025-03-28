'Lord' Thakur and the Prince clip SRH's wings in Hyderabad

"One is, he is looking to swing the ball. With the new ball, he is getting that shape into the left-handers and he's trying to mix it up with the yorkers," Cheteshwar Pujara said of Thakur's bowling plan on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show. "If you look at the previous deliveries, which Abhishek or Travis Head faced, he tried bowling yorkers - it was low full-tosses - but as a batter you are thinking, is it going to be a yorker or a back-of-a-length ball. And suddenly, he bowls a bumper, which could surprise a batter. And then you have less fraction of a second to execute you shot, and that's why I think Abhishek was late on his shot."

It did look like that. Most days, against most bowlers, Abhishek hits those many tiers up in the stands. This time, it went to Nicholas Pooran at deep square-leg.

"I call it bowling craft. When we were batters, we faced a lot of bowlers. The best bowlers we faced were often those that got their bowling craft. And bowling craft is when you're not expecting that particular ball," Nick Knight elaborated. "If Abhishek was waiting for that ball, [if] he knew it was going to be short, it was out of the park. But because he isn't quite sure if it's going to be full or is it going to swing, then you're a bit late on it and that's the difference between it going out of the park and getting caught. The bowling craft was spot on."

And, in seven-and-a-half overs, SRH were 76 for 3 - still a lot of runs - but without their big three of Head, Abhishek and Kishan. Head was in the bag of Prince, who made his IPL debut this season, and occasionally clocked 140kph. More than anything else, Prince backed his strengths.

"He had a clear game plan. He wanted to bowl yorkers and he wanted to mix it up with slower bouncers and bouncers," Pujara said. "There was a clear game plan: he was not going to bowl a length ball or a back-of-a-length ball. When you have that clarity, then comes the execution.

"I think his execution was spot on. There were times when he ended up bowling half-volleys, but still I think those are good deliveries on that pitch. And he showed a lot of courage. You need courage to bowl those balls."