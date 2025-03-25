Live - Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings kick off their IPL campaigns

Live
Iyer's sixes
6 sixes for Iyer, his joint second-most in an innings in the IPL. His best is 10
He's also been switched on in other ways, spotted a wide from the non-striker's end, reviewed it and got what he wanted. Guess what happened to the extra ball.
Iyer fifty
"We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be No. 3."
Shreyas Iyer hadn't batted at No. 3 since IPL 2022. But he was emphatic about what role he will be playing for his new franchise.
He's been just as emphatic out in the middle. Titans would have wanted to build momentum after Sai Kishore's double-wicket over. But Iyer took Sai Kishore down when he came back to bowl. He's moved onto a 27-ball fifty now. He's monstered back-to-back sixes off Rashid Khan now.
"I wouldn't say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting," Iyer said. "This time I'm quite clear about that position. And I'm going to be focusing on that number [3]. As long as the coach approves of me."
Duck for Maxwell
19 ducks for Glenn Maxwell in the IPL, a record.
Sai Kishore jogs off after a game-changing over, beating Maxwell on the reverse sweep. Now GT are free to dictate terms with Rashid Khan
But to keep the drama going, replays show Maxwell wasn't out. Hawkeye projections say the ball he was lbw to would have bounced over the stumps
Omarzai's promotion
Punjab have Maxwell and Stoinis still waiting in the wings. Both of those guys have opened the batting for other teams and come with a bigger sample of work than the man they have trusted out there at No. 4 but there is a very specific reason he's out there.
Ricky Ponting in a sideline interview says Azmatullah Omarzai has been pushed up the order specifically to target Rashid Khan and the other GT spinners and that did pan out. First ball, he picked Rashid's googly and smashed him for four down the ground.
But he falls to GT's other spinner, R Sai Kishore. Gone for 16 off 15. Just before the wicket, Gill had a conversation with the bowler and the celebration involved the GT captain gesturing with his pointer finger, as if to say, told you so. The ball was a little slower, a little wider, and Omarzai dragged it into the leg side but had no timing.
Iyer's smooth start
Ever since he's walked out, Shreyas Iyer's timing has been spot on. Only four dots out of the 14 he's faced.
Rashid strikes
Arya falls for 47 off 23. He looked good. Seemed fluent on both sides of the wicket. Played an on the up cover drive for four that he will remember for the rest of his life. Didn't take a backwards step against quality bowling. But quality bowling does in the end find a way. He doesn't pick Rashid Khan's googly. Saw the length short. Went back to pull. Leading edge. Caught
150 wickets for Rashid Khan in the IPL. Only Lasith Malinga (19.79 vs 21.76) has a better average and Sunil Narine a batter economy rate (6.73 vs 6.83).
Arya flying
7 boundaries in 16 balls for Priyansh Arya. He was 7 off 8, dropped on 6.
Ironically enough, it's the man who dropped him getting punished. Arshad Khan's opening over, the fifth of the innings, goes for 21.
4
4
6
4
2
At this stage, PBKS are tracking towards a total of 211, according to ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster.
Rabada strikes
The new ball is swinging. There were seven plays and misses in the first three overs. Siraj produced four on the trot. He couldn't finish the over off though
Rabada, who was denied Arya's wicket in the first over, gets Prabhsimran in his second. Seriously, the quality of bowling in this game is incredible.
Hello, Arya
Priyansh Arya's first scoring shot in the IPL is a one-bounce four. That is not how you treat a fast bowler who has played nearly 100 games for his country
The 24-year-old left-hand batter has been buzzing about being part of the tournament, being around PBKS coach Ricky Ponting, learning from him. He's got a gorgeous, full swing of the bat. Clearly no-one's muddied his mind about using soft hands. See-ball, hit-ball.
Arya faced eight balls in the first two overs. He responded aggressively to five of them. Through all that though, he only has seven runs and is lucky to be out there after being dropped by Arshad Khan.
Toss: Titans bowl
Shubman Gill was very clear as soon as the coin landed in his favour in Gujarat Titans opening game of IPL 2025. He chose to bowl and reeled off all the reasons for it. One, the dew. They saw plenty of it over the last week as they practiced in Ahmedabad. Two, from experience, he understood "there is not much help for the spinners." And three, lots of big totals have been chased down at Narendra Modi stadium.
Shreyas Iyer would have preferred to chase as well. Both captains will have noted that the team batting second has won five of the last six IPL games here. Iyer, playing for a new franchise this year after winning the IPL last year, had a headache picking his XI because he was "spoilt for choice." There were two IPL debutants among them, the opener Priyansh Arya and allrounder Suryansh Shedge.
A striking feature of both teams is the international quality in their bowling attacks. Kagiso Rabada will play his first game for his new franchise, the Titans, against his old franchise. His new-ball partner for South Africa, Marco Jansen, will be on the other side this time. Mohammed Siraj is looking for a new start with Titans after being omitted from India's squad for the Champions Trophy. Prasidh Krishna is in a similar situation, playing in the IPL for the first time since 2022.
Two high quality spinners will be on show as well in Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. It is, however, unlikely that any of them will get any help. Eoin Morgan, aheaed of the toss, said this was a "take no prisoners" kind of pitch.
Titans' XI only had three overseas players. They are likely to bring in one of Sherfane Rutherford or Glenn Phillips at the time of the chase.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler, 4 Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 R Sai Kishore, 7 Arshad Khan, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Punjab Kings: 1 Prabhsimran Singh, 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Shashank Singh, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Suryansh Shedge, 8 Azmatullah Omarzai, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Spotlight on Iyer
He is coming in on the back of picking up a spree of trophies, including at domestic level. He has said he wants to bat at No. 3 and if clips from his practice sessions are any indication, he isn't thinking about keeping the ball on the ground
Spotlight on Gill
72 Gill's T20 average in Ahmedabad. He has 1079 runs in 19 innings at a strike rate of 163
Welcome!
Only two teams are yet to say hello to us in this season of the IPL and apparently they can't wait to get in on the fun
We've seen incredible batting. Some forgotten faces coming back into frame. Some new faces putting themselves on the map. We had one heck of a tight finish last night. What have Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings got for us right here, right now?
