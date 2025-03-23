Matches (7)
CSK vs MI, 3rd Match at Chennai, IPL, Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Chennai, March 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CSK
L
W
L
W
L
MI
L
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSK10 M • 495 Runs • 70.71 Avg • 146.01 SR
CSK10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 163.15 SR
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 169.11 SR
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 143.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 9.33 SR
CSK10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 28.28 SR
9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 14.33 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.72 Econ • 17.4 SR
Squad
CSK
MI
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|23 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
