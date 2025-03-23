Matches (7)
CSK vs MI, 3rd Match at Chennai, IPL, Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Chennai, March 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Gaikwad
10 M • 495 Runs • 70.71 Avg • 146.01 SR
S Dube
10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 163.15 SR
SA Yadav
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 169.11 SR
RG Sharma
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 143.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Pathirana
4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 9.33 SR
RA Jadeja
10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 28.28 SR
JJ Bumrah
9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 14.33 SR
HH Pandya
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.72 Econ • 17.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
MI
Player
Role
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Vansh Bedi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
MS Dhoni 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days23 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
