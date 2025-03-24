Ravindra: 'An honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it'
"It's just about getting the job done," he said about finishing the match off with a six with Dhoni at the other end
Rachin Ravindra anchored CSK's chase • BCCI
Rachin Ravindra got a ringside experience of the MS Dhoni fandom in Chennai for the first time. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needing four to win against their storied rivals Mumbai Indians, the Chepauk crowd wanted to see what they hadn't for a whole year - a Dhoni six to finish the game. Instead, it was CSK's opener who put the ball into the stands over deep midwicket.
"It's difficult to soak it in when you're in the moment, because you're simply focused on winning the game for the team," Ravindra said after CSK's four-wicket win to kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign. "It's hard to ignore, though. You hear Dhoni come out with the whistles and the noise. It's cool to share the crease with him for the first time. He's a legend of the game, and people love him here. So it's special.
"All the crowd would have been hoping that I gave him [the strike] and he finished it. But it's just about getting the job done. He has finished so many games to CSK, and I'm sure there's plenty more to come."
Devon Conway was out injured last year and that allowed Ravindra to open the batting for a majority of IPL 2024. At the mega auction before this season, CSK bought back Conway and used the right-to-match card for Ravindra. The move to open with Ravindra worked as he scored an unbeaten 45-ball 65 in the 156-run chase.
"A few days ago, I guess, and Flem's [head coach Stephen Fleming] quite good at those calls," Ravindra said about when he got to know that he would open the batting this season. "It's always an honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it. And you look back at the heroes like the [Michael] Husseys, the [Shane] Watsons, the [Brendon] McCullums, the [Faf] du Plessis, the Rutus [Ruturaj Gaikwad]. I feel like I'm missing a few names there… [Matthew] Haydens, the Conways.
"It's certainly an honour. They have been guys who've done so well. I'm definitely grateful to be in this role. We'll take a game by game and we know it's long tournament. So, we'll just see what happens."
Ravindra added 67 for the second wicket with Gaikwad to set the tone. He saw off a tricky period when CSK endured a middle-order collapse, hit two sixes off left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur in the 18th over, and stayed unbeaten to see his side through.
"It hasn't been too much training because I've been playing a lot of cricket, especially in the Champions Trophy," Ravindra said. "So it's been nice to have that [familiarity] coming to similar-ish conditions. That's been a cool bit of prep.
"[Last season] probably didn't go as well as I would have wanted at the end. But slowly starting to find a wee bit of a tempo in that last game against [Royal Challengers] Bangalore, in Bangalore and hopefully may continue. Look, we know T20 is a fickle game, and results go up and down. But hopefully I can bat the way I want to and hit good cricket shots and it results in wins for our CSK."