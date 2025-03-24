Ravindra: 'An honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it'

"It's difficult to soak it in when you're in the moment, because you're simply focused on winning the game for the team," Ravindra said after CSK's four-wicket win to kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign. "It's hard to ignore, though. You hear Dhoni come out with the whistles and the noise. It's cool to share the crease with him for the first time. He's a legend of the game, and people love him here. So it's special.

"All the crowd would have been hoping that I gave him [the strike] and he finished it. But it's just about getting the job done. He has finished so many games to CSK, and I'm sure there's plenty more to come."

Devon Conway was out injured last year and that allowed Ravindra to open the batting for a majority of IPL 2024. At the mega auction before this season, CSK bought back Conway and used the right-to-match card for Ravindra. The move to open with Ravindra worked as he scored an unbeaten 45-ball 65 in the 156-run chase.

"A few days ago, I guess, and Flem's [head coach Stephen Fleming] quite good at those calls," Ravindra said about when he got to know that he would open the batting this season. "It's always an honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it. And you look back at the heroes like the [Michael] Husseys, the [Shane] Watsons, the [Brendon] McCullums, the [Faf] du Plessis, the Rutus [Ruturaj Gaikwad]. I feel like I'm missing a few names there… [Matthew] Haydens, the Conways.

Rachin Ravindra scored an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls • BCCI

"It's certainly an honour. They have been guys who've done so well. I'm definitely grateful to be in this role. We'll take a game by game and we know it's long tournament. So, we'll just see what happens."

Ravindra added 67 for the second wicket with Gaikwad to set the tone. He saw off a tricky period when CSK endured a middle-order collapse, hit two sixes off left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur in the 18th over, and stayed unbeaten to see his side through.

"It hasn't been too much training because I've been playing a lot of cricket, especially in the Champions Trophy," Ravindra said. "So it's been nice to have that [familiarity] coming to similar-ish conditions. That's been a cool bit of prep.