Noor Ahmad's wristspin is art in fast forward

T20 is always played at breakneck speeds but even so Noor Ahmad operates on a level that feels misplaced at a cricket match. He runs in to bowl like he's about to tackle someone that's just stolen a little old lady's handbag.

It singles him out. Aged a mere 13, he attended an open selection trial in Kabul and made the cut. Out of a total of 125 participants or so, he made the final 15. His speed renders him an outlier even among the game's great outliers. Batters often deal with mystery spinners by picking them off the pitch. Noor denies them even that little bit of refuge.

Suryakumar Yadav held this game in his hand when he came on strike for the third ball of the 11th over. Mumbai Indians had recovered well, memories of a poor powerplay receding from view and a 200-plus total coming into focus. Noor looked up from the top of his mark, which is a considerable distance away from the bowling crease. This is very deliberate. He isn't like Ravindra Jadeja who takes two steps and slings 100kph darts.

Noor burst into the popping crease. There should really be a meme of his run-up with fire coming off of his shoes. All that momentum he gathered, plus a quick arm action ensured the ball came out at 95.6 kph. Mystery spin at that speed is devastating.

Suryakumar had probably picked the googly. He was setting up for the inside out drive. But that ball was in such a hurry to turn the wrong way that it began doing so in the air. The revs Noor had put on it produced so much drift that it surpassed the abilities of one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He was stumped.

A flash of genius from a 20-year-old in front of the wicket and a 43-year-old behind it.

Noor had taken out Suryakumar before, in IPL 2023 and back then too he was overjoyed in being able to match up against players of that calibre. On Sunday, he was the trigger for the age-old spin squeeze. Mumbai were only able to hit one boundary between the 11th and the 17th overs but Noor was able to pick up two more wickets, including the other set batter, Tilak Varma, who was unable to pick the googly out of the hand and had no time to read it off the pitch, not when it was onto him at 92kph. That was his average speed in this game. His slowest delivery was still 87 kph. Mystery spin at that pace is devastating. Mumbai were only in control of 58.3% of the shots they played against him. They were much better against R Ashwin and Jadeja (84.8%).

Noor Ahmad gave CSK's attack a point of difference • BCCI

During the mega auction in November, Mumbai were the first team that raised the paddle when Noor's name came up. Their scouting network is legendary but it is unlikely that they had to work very hard this time. CSK chased them down. The price went up to INR 5 crore. Mumbai backed out. Gujarat Titans, Noor's previous team, exercised their right-to-match option. But Stephen Fleming wasn't willing to let go. He doubled the bid. Pushed it up to INR 10 crore. At a time where most people are expecting the 300-barrier to be broken in T20 cricket, CSK are arming themselves with party poopers.

"We've just identified that the way the game is going, your bowling has to be really specific," Fleming had said, "And you have to take wickets to slow teams down. And if you're just trying to contain, then some of the hitting power of players these days will just take the game away from you. So we've tried to be smart with our options given our retained players and add some variation, which maybe we lacked a little bit last year.

"The Noor Ahmad pick was looking more at the middle [overs] to attack. So if we do get turning conditions, then we've got an opportunity to keep taking wickets. We've got [Matheesha] Pathirana at the end, which is the death aspect."