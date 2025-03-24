'Quick timing, great hands, good vision' - Hayden on Dhoni's stumping of Suryakumar Yadav

"He [Dhoni] was on fire," Hayden, the former Australia batter and Dhoni's team-mate at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) till 2010, said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out. "I mean Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side and it was just a movement across the ball. You know, they're difficult when you when you're sitting there sort of partially obscured by the batsman. Then the stumping was just superb, just such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it."

Suryakumar was dismissed for 29, and with his wicket, CSK got back into the game, breaking a 51-run stand and restricting MI to 155 for 9.

While CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation that he hardly sees Dhoni doing keeping practice, Piyush Chawla , who has bowled for India and CSK several times with Dhoni behind the stumps, said he would have probably trained to keep for Noor during pre-season camp.

"It does happen, it is a challenge if you have not kept against somebody," he said. "But I'm sure in the camp, he must have kept a lot of balls because if he's keeping for somebody new, he especially takes that person to the stumps and says, you bowl a few balls.

MS Dhoni stumps Suryakumar Yadav • BCCI

"[It has] not [happened] with me because I have bowled against him so many times and bowled to him in the nets also. But whenever somebody new comes, especially a wristspinner, he just makes sure he's keeping 10-12 balls so that he gets used to the wrist position."

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron believes Dhoni has changed the way wicketkeepers react to stumping chances.

"Traditionally keepers tend to receive the ball," Aaron said. "He's just removed that receive completely. It's just that stumps are here, [he gathers it close to the stumps] and it's just from there to there [takes his hands forward to finish the stumping]."

Hayden gave the example of Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen missing a stumping of Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson in the afternoon game on Sunday.