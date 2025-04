Gaikwad under injury cloud; Dhoni could lead CSK against DC

Dhoni, 43, is functioning at reduced capacity , with Fleming saying his knees don't allow him to bat too long. He has been CSK captain since their inception in 2008, barring the two years they were suspended and a few matches in 2022 when they tried handing over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja and it didn't work out. Dhoni last led the team in the IPL final in 2023. CSK won that game, adding a fifth IPL title to their collection. But when the new season began, they had appointed Gaikwad as captain. CSK finished fifth in 2024, and missed the playoffs on net run rate.