Upbeat Delhi Capitals aim for a hat-trick as CSK fret over Gaikwad injury

Big picture: All eyes on the Chepauk pitch

After CSK's 50-run defeat against RCB, their head coach Stephen Fleming was spotted having a chat with the pitch curator, with a member of the groundstaff in tow. He then came out to the press conference and expressed his discontent with the nature of the surfaces being rolled out at Chepauk over the past two years. Expecting purchase for the spinners, CSK packed their squad with bowlers of slower variety, but the pitches haven't really aided them.

Three games into the season, CSK are also searching for their best combination. Rahul Tripathi has been struggling at the top while Vijay Shankar, who was swapped in for Deepak Hooda in Guwahati, also fell without making a substantial contribution with the bat. Old-ball specialist Jamie Overton, who was handed the new ball, ended up leaking 30 runs in two powerplay overs.

As for DC, they look in much healthier shape, having recruited experienced super-specialists who have dovetailed beautifully with the youngsters. Faf du Plessis continues to go strong at 40 while Mitchell Starc has hit the ground running this season, with eight strikes in two games at an average of 9.62 and an economy rate of 10.04. Rookies Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma have seamlessly slotted into the side and have already played match-winning hands.

Even if Chepauk dishes out a pitch that turns, DC have captain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Nigam to exploit it and turn the tables on CSK. They look ready to end their 15-year jinx against CSK at Chepauk: the last time they beat them was in 2010 when their current coach Hemang Badani was part of the CSK squad as a player. Badani then transitioned into a coach and led Chepauk Super Gillies to multiple titles in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which put him back on the IPL radar. Will it be a happy homecoming for Badani?

Form guide

Chennai Super Kings: LLW (Last three matches; most recent first)

Delhi Capitals: WW

Devon Conway hasn't featured for CSK so far this season • Associated Press

Team news and likely XIIs - Is there room for Conway?

If Gaikwad isn't fit for Saturday's game, CSK might bring in Devon Conway at the top and swap out Jamie Overton for a local seamer.

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt)/Rachin Ravindra, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Jamie Overton/Anshul Kamboj, 8 MS Dhoni (wk), 9 R Ashwin, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Noor Ahmad, 12 Matheesha Pathirana

DC have no reason to change their winning combination unless T Natarajan has recovered fully from a shoulder injury. On the eve of this game, Kuldeep Yadav suggested that Natarajan is an uncertain starter but might be ready to go for DC's clash against RCB in Bengaluru on April 10.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Abhishek Porel (wk), 4 KL Rahul, 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 Mohit Sharma/T Natarajan

Big question

Conway is no longer New Zealand's first-choice opener in white-ball cricket, but has been an ever-present at CSK, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Texas Super Kings (TSK). Perhaps, there's a case for CSK to have Conway open - with or without Gaikwad.

Should CSK bring in Conway? 115 votes Yes, they need more experience at the top No, they are fine with Tripathi and Rachin

In the spotlight: Khaleel Ahmed and Faf du Plessis

Khaleel Ahmed's swing has been one of the bright spots for CSK in an otherwise bleak start to the season. He has moved the new ball both ways so much that he seems like an upgrade over Deepak Chahar with the ball. However, there's a large discrepancy between his numbers in night and day matches. Since 2023 in night fixtures, he has picked up 11 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 32.18 and economy rate of 7.37. In day fixtures, the numbers diminish to two wickets in five innings at an average of 64 and economy rate of 11.63. 's swing has been one of the bright spots for CSK in an otherwise bleak start to the season. He has moved the new ball both ways so much that he seems like an upgrade over Deepak Chahar with the ball. However, there's a large discrepancy between his numbers in night and day matches. Since 2023 in night fixtures, he has picked up 11 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 32.18 and economy rate of 7.37. In day fixtures, the numbers diminish to two wickets in five innings at an average of 64 and economy rate of 11.63.

Faf du Plessis, one of CSK's most respected overseas stalwarts, will come up against them at Chepauk. At 40, he continues to tear up powerplays, patrol the hotspots in the outfield, and bring leadership qualities to franchises around the world. His Benjamin Button act in T20 cricket is set to continue at DC and their affiliate franchise in the Hundred, Southern Brave. , one of CSK's most respected overseas stalwarts, will come up against them at Chepauk. At 40, he continues to tear up powerplays, patrol the hotspots in the outfield, and bring leadership qualities to franchises around the world. His Benjamin Button act in T20 cricket is set to continue at DC and their affiliate franchise in the Hundred, Southern Brave.

Pitch and conditions

The Chepauk track continues to be a mystery to an extent that Fleming has stated there is "no home advantage" for CSK. A hot and humid afternoon is in the offing in the only day game in Chennai this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is ten away from the 5000 mark in T20 cricket • Associated Press

Key Stats: Gaikwad on the brink of 5000 T20 runs

CSK have the lowest run rate (7.27) and the worst economy rate (10.22) among all ten teams in the powerplay in IPL 2025

Matheesha Pathirana has dismissed Tristan Stubbs in four innings while giving away just 19 runs off 22 balls in T20 cricket

Watch out for Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Khaleel. Since IPL 2024, the Australian opener has scored 72 runs off 35 balls against left-arm seamers at a strike rate of over 205 while being dismissed three times

Three of the oldest players in IPL 2025 will be in action on Saturday - MS Dhoni (43), du Plessis (40) and R Ashwin (38).

Gaikwad is ten away from 5000 T20 runs. If he plays and gets there on Saturday in his 143rd innings, he will be the joint-fastest Indian to the landmark along with KL Rahul. Chris Gayle got there in 132 innings

Quote

"The environment is amazing, and the vibe is perfect. Obviously, when you win, you celebrate and that's the most important thing."

Kuldeep Yadav on the mood in the DC camp