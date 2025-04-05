Jaffer: CSK look 'rattled', their batters are not even 'trying'

"They're losing too many wickets upfront," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show. "Whether it would be form or poor shot selection, whether it would be selection alone, and maybe throwing around too many players and those players might be feeling like, 'I don't know if I'm in or out,' and that could be something we're not used to when looking at a Chennai team. Usually, they're stable, a good decision-making team and franchise. The team is like they're a bit rattled at the moment.

With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping himself to No. 3, CSK opened with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi in the first three games. But with Tripathi making a total of just 30 runs in those three games, he was replaced by Devon Conway. The move did not pay off against DC, with the top three batters falling inside the powerplay, which brought in Shivam Dube while they needed 143 runs at an asking rate close to ten runs an over. But CSK found it hard to get going in the chase, especially after Dube fell for 18 in the 10th over.

"If their top order doesn't fire and Dube gets out, it looks like they shut shop very quickly," Jaffer said. "They feel really, really behind the game and it doesn't even look like they're trying. That approach has been the most surprising to me; it's twice in two games, where they shut shop too early. That's a major concern for CSK."

Dube's dismissal was followed by an 84-run stand between MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar , but they didn't look like they would get close to chasing the target. They were risk averse, scoring just three fours and a six between overs 10 and 18.

They have also used 17 players this season - more than they did in the entirety of the 2015 (14) and 2021 (16) IPL editions.

"Their top order is really struggling," Boucher said. "And we talk about your lower order which has been historically very strong and finishing off games, the [Ravindra] Jadejas, the Dhonis - the Dhoni little cameos that they usually have - they're walking in just after ten overs. So, there's a lot left to do from just a batsmanship perspective, and that's where they're getting it wrong."