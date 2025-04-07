CSK will come back strong once they get combination right - Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) must "accept reality" and focus on getting the most out of their current squad rather than make drastic changes just four games into IPL 2025 , according to former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu.

"They're trying to compare this CSK team to erstwhile CSK teams which have been really good and won tournaments," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo T20 TimeOut. "When you see it like-for-like, players in the past compared to now, I'd say they're not the same.

"It's very difficult to replace a certain player with a certain player. They have to accept reality and get the best out of what they have. That's where I feel they seem confused and can't get their combinations right.

"Players [like Deepak Hooda or Rahul Tripathi who have been dropped three games in] they thought would deliver in certain numbers, certain positions. They haven't been able to do that. It's quite an uphill task for them going [deep] into the season. I feel they will come back strong once they get their combination and personnel right."

Rayudu, a three-time IPL champion with CSK, said that conditions or pitches should be the least of CSK's worries. They lost two out of their three home games, both heavy defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Coach Stephen Fleming has stated the lack of home advantage at Chepauk for a few years now.

"The pitch they're playing on is tailor made for Chennai. It's just that they've not been able to execute well, and batters have come up short," Rayudu said. "I feel they can drop one of their two really good weapons. Noor Ahmad or [Matheesha] Pathirana - should sit out to boost their batting. It's a luxury they may not afford at this point, but one of them has to sacrifice for [Jamie] Overton."

Sanjay Bangar, the former India batting coach, said CSK's struggles at the top of the order are having a ripple effect on the rest of the batting line-up, including key players like Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in the lower-middle order. So far, CSK have been the slowest-scoring team in IPL 2025.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had to come in at No. 3 in the second over in three out of four games. Opener Rahul Tripathi was dropped after three matches, while Deepak Hooda was axed after two. In total, CSK have used 17 players, including all seven of their overseas options -- a stark departure from their usual strategy of maintaining continuity.

"The top order not getting runs is one of the issues," Bangar said. "Shivam Dube not being the Dube of the last couple of seasons is an issue. MS [Dhoni]-Jadeja at the stage they are, more so MS, I'm not expecting him to come up and do a bulk of the scoring in the last six-seven overs."

Bangar said there's little more that can be done in terms of tweaking their combination. "It seems right, what they've now arrived at after the first three experimental games. In the fourth game, I felt their combination was just about right. It's a matter of the batting coming together and giving them runs at the top to get the confidence back."

In the lower order, Dhoni has struggled to hit sixes like he did last season. When asked about Jadeja's form and whether he had passed his prime as a batter, Rayudu felt he still had plenty to offer.

"I won't say that" Rayudu said. "He's someone who is really fit, actually has come into his own in the last five-six years. He's been a brilliant batsman, which we've not seen in his early years, [we've seen him] play some match-winning knocks chasing, specially playing in those 16-20 overs period. That's the period ideally for Jadeja and Dhoni if they bat, they'll be much more effective than coming in overs 10-14, it's not their strength."

Rayudu also defended CSK's methods when asked if they have not done enough to nurture young talent over the years.