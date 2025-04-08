Matches (18)
PBKS vs CSK, 22nd Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), Mullanpur, April 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 306 Runs • 30.6 Avg • 165.4 SR
Shashank Singh
10 M • 221 Runs • 44.2 Avg • 157.85 SR
RD Gaikwad
10 M • 355 Runs • 39.44 Avg • 144.3 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 198 Runs • 33 Avg • 138.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 16 Wkts • 10.2 Econ • 13.93 SR
LH Ferguson
3 M • 5 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 12 SR
Noor Ahmad
5 M • 10 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 10.2 SR
KK Ahmed
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
PBKS
CSK
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Match details
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days08 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Siraj returns fresher, sharper and hungrier after Champions Trophy snub

The exclusion hurt him, but it gave him a break that he perhaps needed after two years of carrying an intense workload. Now he's back, and back to his best

Nearly man Washington makes rare opportunity count

The Impact Player has marginalised players like him, but Sunday night gave him a chance to remind the IPL of his quality

Vettori: 'We understand the ramifications of losing four in a row'

The SRH head coach continues to back the approach of his top order, but wants them to assess conditions better

Siraj, Gill and Washington hand Sunrisers fourth successive defeat

It was another batting malfunction from SRH as local boy Siraj ran through them

Siraj after his best IPL performance: 'The body is fresh'

He picked 4 for 17 against Gujarat Titans, his best IPL spell

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
GT43161.031
RCB32141.149
PBKS32140.074
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
RR4224-0.185
MI41320.108
CSK4132-0.891
SRH5142-1.629
