PBKS vs CSK, 22nd Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match (N), Mullanpur, April 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
W
L
W
W
L
CSK
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 306 Runs • 30.6 Avg • 165.4 SR
PBKS10 M • 221 Runs • 44.2 Avg • 157.85 SR
CSK10 M • 355 Runs • 39.44 Avg • 144.3 SR
CSK7 M • 198 Runs • 33 Avg • 138.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 16 Wkts • 10.2 Econ • 13.93 SR
PBKS3 M • 5 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 12 SR
CSK5 M • 10 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 10.2 SR
CSK4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
PBKS
CSK
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|08 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
