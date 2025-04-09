IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards - Pooran and Marsh extend lead
After Tuesday's double-header the leaders remain the same, even though there has been a few changes in the top three
Here's a look at the top run-getters and highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after Tuesday's double-header.
Other batters were catching up with Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Marsh had dropped out of the top three, but at Eden Gardens on Tuesday afternoon, the two of them put up big shows to take Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a narrow win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to jump right back to the top of the Orange Cap list.
Pooran hasn't slipped from the perch since he got there, and held on to his position after he blazed a 36-ball 87 not out against KKR. He has 288 runs so far from five innings, including three half-centuries.
Not far behind Pooran is Marsh, who scored an entertaining 81 off 48 balls and played a crucial role in LSG registering their third win of this season. With four fifties in five innings, Marsh has taken his tally to 265 runs.
Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav is at No. 3, pushing B Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (GT) out of top three. Suryakumar is one run away from the 200-run mark after scoring 29, 48, 27*, 67 and 28 in the tournament so far.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad continues to head the Purple Cap table with 11 wickets from five games. He returned 1 for 32 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a losing cause on Tuesday night.
This has pushed MI captain Hardik Pandya down by one spot after he joined Noor at the top on Monday. Hardik, who has been consistent with the ball this season, has ten wickets from four games.
Another CSK player is at No. 3 - Khaleel Ahmed has pushed Mitchell Starc out of the top three, his ten wickets making him joint-second with Hardik, but Hardik has played one fewer match, compared to Khaleel's five. On Tuesday, Khaleel struck twice in a fiery spell in the powerplay to take down Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis and returned 2 for 45 from his four overs. He has been a consistent performer for CSK, especially in the powerplay, having picked up at least two wickets in four of the five matches so far.
Starc, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have nine wickets each.