KKR vs LSG, 21st Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (D/N), Eden Gardens, April 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VR Iyer
10 M • 285 Runs • 57 Avg • 164.73 SR
A Raghuvanshi
6 M • 173 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 145.37 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 420 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 202.89 SR
A Badoni
10 M • 203 Runs • 29 Avg • 141.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 12 SR
AD Russell
7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.77 Econ • 7.5 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 8 Wkts • 10.35 Econ • 25.5 SR
SN Thakur
4 M • 7 Wkts • 10.15 Econ • 11.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KKR
LSG
Player
Role
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days08 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
GT43161.031
RCB32141.149
PBKS32140.074
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
RR4224-0.185
MI41320.108
CSK4132-0.891
SRH5142-1.629
