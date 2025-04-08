Matches (18)
IPL (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWCQ Warm-up (2)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
KKR vs LSG, 21st Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match (D/N), Eden Gardens, April 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
KKR Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bat
KKR Win & Bowl
LSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KKR
W
L
W
L
W
LSG
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KKR10 M • 285 Runs • 57 Avg • 164.73 SR
6 M • 173 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 145.37 SR
LSG10 M • 420 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 202.89 SR
LSG10 M • 203 Runs • 29 Avg • 141.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 12 SR
KKR7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.77 Econ • 7.5 SR
LSG10 M • 8 Wkts • 10.35 Econ • 25.5 SR
LSG4 M • 7 Wkts • 10.15 Econ • 11.14 SR
Squad
KKR
LSG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|08 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English