Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides in IPL's longest over

1198 Number of balls Nicholas Pooran took to complete 2000 runs in the IPL - the second quickest behind Andre Russell (1120 balls).

70.81 Win probability as per ESPNcricinfo's forecaster for KKR in the chase after 12.5 overs, when they needed 77 runs with eight wickets in hand. It came down to 21.99 % at 16.1 overs after they lost five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 20 balls.