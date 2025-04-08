Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides in IPL's longest over
Stats highlights from the high-scoring thriller between KKR and LSG at Eden Gardens
5 Consecutive wides bowled by Shardul Thakur in the 13th over of Kolkata Knight Riders' chase at Eden Gardens. No bowler had done that before in the IPL. Four bowlers have bowled four wides in a row previously - Jasprit Bumrah (2015), Praveen Kumar (2017), Mohammed Siraj (2023) and Khaleel Ahmed (2024). Thakur also equalled the record for the longest over in the IPL (11 balls).
15 Number of wides Lucknow Super Giants bowled against KKR, the most by a team in an IPL innings. Thakur bowled eight, the most by any bowler in an IPL match.
1198 Number of balls Nicholas Pooran took to complete 2000 runs in the IPL - the second quickest behind Andre Russell (1120 balls).
238 for 3 LSG's total against KKR at Eden Gardens - their second highest in the IPL. It was also the second highest total against KKR in the IPL.
70.81 Win probability as per ESPNcricinfo's forecaster for KKR in the chase after 12.5 overs, when they needed 77 runs with eight wickets in hand. It came down to 21.99 % at 16.1 overs after they lost five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 20 balls.
87* Pooran's score against KKR is the second highest in the IPL by any batter coming in after ten overs. Andre Russell's 88 not out against CSK in 2018 is the highest.
12.64 Combined economy of the pace bowlers in the KKR-LSG game, having gone for 316 runs in 25 overs. It is the fourth highest economy for fast bowlers in an IPL match, for a minimum of 150 balls bowled.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo