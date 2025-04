Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides in IPL's longest over

Consecutive wides bowled by Shardul Thakur in the 13th over of Kolkata Knight Riders' chase at Eden Gardens. No bowler had done that before in the IPL. Four bowlers have bowled four wides in a row previously - Jasprit Bumrah (2015), Praveen Kumar (2017), Mohammed Siraj (2023) and Khaleel Ahmed (2024). Thakur also equalled the record for the longest over in the IPL (11 balls).