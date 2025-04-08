Live Blog - LSG batters look to conquer KKR and their spinners

Live
Live Blog - LSG batters look to conquer KKR and their spinnersBy Sreshth Shah
Varun introduced in powerplay
Markram vs Varun in T20s: 8 ins, 88 runs, 4 wickets, SR 173. It promises to be an interesting battle with both feeling they can take the other down on their day.
Varun is introduced in the fifth over to find a wicket. He has been KKR's go-to spin bowler for the powerplay this season, but he's yet to take a wicket in this period. Nonetheless, an IPL 2025 powerplay economy of 8.84 ain't shabby.
He concedes three only but the partnership has blossomed to 43 in five overs.
Spencer gets counter-punched
Marsh and Markram start off quietly against Spencer Johnson, the left-arm seamer, but they've come into their own after getting comfortable with today's bounce. A full ball was pummeled over midwicket by Marsh in the second over. And in the fourth over, Markram clatters Johnson through cover, mid-on and then launches a six over midwicket.
Johnson has conceded 30 in his first two overs as LSG move to 38/0 in four overs. The two batters ask for a quick drinks break between overs as the timer counts down from 60 seconds to 0.
1
Vaibhav vs right-handers
Vaibhav Arora was called KKR's powerplay specialist by Venkatesh after their win last game. Left-handed batters average only 9.60 against him, but against right-hand batters, like the LSG openers, he has been less effective. They score at a strike rate of 152.63 and average nearly 38 against Arora. Will he be able to turn it around?
31.75 LSG's average opening partnership stand this season
Vaibhav's opening over hovers around a good length on off stump with a shade of movement into the batter. There's also an LBW shout vs Marsh in a quiet first over. LSG 3/0 in one over
1
In focus: LSG's batters
David Miller is standing behind the main stumps and visualising his shots. He attempts a few pulls, then backs away and tries some cuts, and then walks across to the other end to repeat the process.
Miller and Nicholas Pooran will be key to LSG's chances today. They both have promising numbers against spin (although Pooran has struggled against Narine in the IPL), unlike Marsh, Markram and Pant. Since IPL 2024, Markram has fallen to spin five times in 12 innings; Marsh's strike-rate plummets from 194 to 139 against spin and Pant averages just 15.4 against leggies.
Pant, too, has started the season with his new team poorly, but there isn't too much to fret about, according to one of our writers. LSG fans, though, think otherwise, according to social media buzz.
Don't be surprised if KKR bring in Varun and/or Narine inside the powerplay itself today.
2
2
1
1
Coin flip - KKR opt to bowl
Danny Morrison croons Kemon acho, Kolkata (How are ya, Kolkata?) to get the ball rolling.
Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opts to bowl first. They have one change: Spencer Johnson replaces Moeen Ali.
"The wicket looks really good," Rahane says. "It hasn't been that hot in Kolkata, wickets will not change. Everybody is looking forward to this game after all our units did well in the last game.
"People are going to talk about it," he says, when asked about the openers not clicking. "Sunil and Quinny are match-winners, so we are not worried."
Did KKR make a mistake opting to bowl in a day game?2.3K votes
Yes - it's called conventional wisdom for a reason
No - Rahane is very experienced and knows what he's doing
LSG captain Rishabh Pant says there are no changes from the side that won against Mumbai Indians on April 4. He also said the team is looking for an upward surge after beginning to find a winning formula in the tournament.
Interesting that KKR opted to bowl. In two of the other three day games we've had in IPL 2025, the team winning the toss opted to bat.
KKR bowl-first XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
KKR Impact Players list: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sissodia
LSG bat-first XI: Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi
LSG Impact Players list: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
3
3
2
2
A home game for LSG's owners
KKR's corporate headquarters are in Mumbai while LSG's is in Kolkata, in fact it is very close to the Eden Gardens. Owner Sanjiv Goenka calls the city home and this fixture has a slightly different feel for both sides. It is a game where you see lots of people from the RPSG (RP Sanjiv Goenka) organisation in attendance and they are also buoyed by the backing of the football fanatics who call themselves Mohun Bagan fans.
That's because MB and LSG are owned by the RPSG group. Goenka, Pant and a few other LSG people watched the ISL semi-final last night in the city - which MB won - and those fans will possibly shed their KKR fandom for a day to root for LSG.
Last few years, this has been a fixture that's also had some heat outside the ground. Last year, there were newspaper reports saying fans wearing Mohun Bagan jerseys weren't allowed into the stadium or were told to wear a different-colour t-shirt, although the KKR operations team denied any such claim at the time. So that's a sub-plot to keep an eye on. The social-media captions from both teams today (linked below) suggest the same too :)
--
1
1
1
1
Lopsided ground dimensions
Today's pitch is two stripes to the left of centre. That means the dimensions are 57m one side, 70m on the other side. There's a decent spattering of grass, and conditions could be tricky to bat at the start.
KKR prefer a surface that is slightly more bowler friendly, and this works well for their spinners. In our preview, we discuss the main challenges for the LSG batters today.
1
1
1
1
A Tuesday double header!
Hello everyone. Sreshth Shah here, enjoying the cool conditions of the Eden Gardens press box, all set to bring you all the updates and insights from today's fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
But let me tell you, it's warm and sticky outdoors, which could test the freshness of the players. BTW, it's a weekday double header today because this is a postponed fixture. It was originally supposed to be played on Sunday April 6, but it was moved to today since 6th was coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami and the local police had said they wouldn't be able to accomodate the fixture from a security standpoint.
So here we are now, a weekend match converted to a weekday fixture, so let's hope we see lots of fans. Early signs show plenty of empty seats. More updates coming up shortly.
1
1
2
1