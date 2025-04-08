Live Blog - LSG batters look to conquer KKR and their spinners

KKR's corporate headquarters are in Mumbai while LSG's is in Kolkata, in fact it is very close to the Eden Gardens. Owner Sanjiv Goenka calls the city home and this fixture has a slightly different feel for both sides. It is a game where you see lots of people from the RPSG (RP Sanjiv Goenka) organisation in attendance and they are also buoyed by the backing of the football fanatics who call themselves Mohun Bagan fans.

That's because MB and LSG are owned by the RPSG group. Goenka, Pant and a few other LSG people watched the ISL semi-final last night in the city - which MB won - and those fans will possibly shed their KKR fandom for a day to root for LSG.

Last few years, this has been a fixture that's also had some heat outside the ground. Last year, there were newspaper reports saying fans wearing Mohun Bagan jerseys weren't allowed into the stadium or were told to wear a different-colour t-shirt, although the KKR operations team denied any such claim at the time. So that's a sub-plot to keep an eye on. The social-media captions from both teams today (linked below) suggest the same too :)