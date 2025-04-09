Top-order gambit unlocks LSG's limitless power as Pooran and Marsh take IPL by storm

This season , Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seem to have decoded their top three better than most. By putting faith in experienced and overseas batters, particularly Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran , they've ensured their explosive players get maximum time in the middle. And on a hot Tuesday evening at Eden Gardens, it was on show - not for the first time this season - as Marsh slammed 81 and Pooran hammered 87 with 13 sixes and 13 fours between them. The two innings ensured LSG had enough to win a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where 472 runs were totally scored.

Together, they have not only climbed the run-scoring charts to take first and second position, but have transformed LSG's top order into one of the most dangerous of the season. But what makes this set-up in LSG even more remarkable is Marsh walking out to open, a role he's rarely played. Before this season, he had opened just four times in all T20s and only twice in the IPL.

But as fellow LSG opener Aiden Markram explained post-match, "Some opening pairs just happen by chance." It also says a lot about how highly head coach Justin Langer - a fellow Western Australian - rates Marsh's batting.

The transformation has been a sight to behold. With bowling off the table due to injury, Marsh has been able to focus solely on his batting, and he's looked liberated with four fifties in five games. That's the kind of form that only three others -- Virat Kohli, David Warner and Chris Gayle -- have matched to start an IPL season. On Tuesday, Marsh made his second-highest IPL score in a continuation of his red-hot form.

He pulled anything back-of-a-length, drove anything full, and even stepped out to slap Sunil Narine's wide spin over cover -- a clear shift from his previously modest returns against slower bowlers. At one point, Marsh was crawling on 13 off 14 balls. But he recovered well.

"I've never been more motivated to score runs," he joked after the innings, referring to his role as LSG's Impact Player. But there was a serious side to his reflection, too. "Being 14 off 14 felt like panic stations. But on a quick outfield like this, there's always time to catch up. I'm just preparing well, trying to enjoy my cricket."

And he is. The smile has been there all season. He is delivering quotable quotes one after the other, too. At 33, Marsh is playing with the freedom of someone who's got nothing to prove and everything to enjoy. The quicks don't faze him -- not when you've grown up facing bounce in Perth -- and his chemistry with Pooran at No. 3 has clicked.

Where Marsh is belligerent, Pooran is power. A destroyer of spin, Pooran has now hit over 200 T20 sixes since the start of 2024 -- comfortably more than anyone else. He is also topping the Orange Cap race, and Tuesday's 87 was his highest-ever IPL score. Sunil Narine, who has often troubled him, was twice launched over the short boundary as Pooran made a statement.

His spot at No. 3 always made sense. Originally slotted in at No. 4 or No. 5, Pooran has batted at one-drop regularly since the start of the 2023 CPL, the MLC, the Hundred and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Yet, at the beginning of the season, LSG faced a dilemma -- that spot was between Pooran and his captain Rishabh Pant. "It's a position of freedom," Pant had said after LSG's first win, revealing how he gave up that spot for his overseas superstar.

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have ignited LSG's playoff chances, and how • AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Pooran wasn't just clearing boundaries, he was manipulating the bowlers too. With one side of the square significantly longer than the other, KKR's bowlers tried forcing him to hit towards the bigger boundary. It was a sound idea. But the combination of a good batting surface and the bowlers slightly missing their lengths made it simple for Pooran. He could anticipate the angle and line, set up for it, and unleash. In the end, LSG scored 133 runs to the longer side -- 41 more than to the short -- largely thanks to Pooran's muscle and method.

"I practice a lot. Everything you see in the game is because I practice it," Pooran said after being named the Player of the Match. "You understand what's coming -- full and wide balls, slower short ones. Spinners bowling straight or wide. And you work on it."

But he wasn't taking the credit alone. "Not just today, but throughout the tournament, Mitch and Aiden have been brilliant," he said. "They're reading the conditions, dropping their egos, playing the team game. That's what sets us up.

"What is my role at No. 3? To get a start, carry on, and capitalise on my match-ups. I've been doing it the last two or three years, and I'm doing it consistently now."