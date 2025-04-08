Live report - PBKS lose two early but Arya attacks

Live
Live report - PBKS lose two early but Arya attacksBy Deivarayan Muthu
Arya, Shashank keep attacking
Despite losing a cluster of wickets, Arya and Shashank keep attacking. The pair take 14 off Noor's opening over and then 20 off Ashwin's final over.
This is the final over, bowled by Ashwin. He created a chance with his second ball, drawing a mis-hit from Arya, but Choudhary's misjudgment at the long-off boundary costs him another wicket. Choudhary's foot was in contact with the ad board while taking the catch.
Arya doesn't move his feet a whole lot. He sees the ball. He whacks the ball.
Ashwin bounces back
After giving up 21 runs in the final over of the powerplay, Ashwin hits back with the wickets of Wadhera and Maxwell in the eighth over. PBKS are 83 for 5 in the eighth over. It will be interesting to see if Arya can keep up his attacking intent in the middle overs against the three CSK spinners. No sign of Noor or Pathirana yet with the ball.
Ashwin's powerplay troubles
78 Runs conceded by Ashwin off 30 balls in the powerplay for just one wicket. His economy rate is over 15 in the powerplay in this IPL
Arya attacks Ashwin
Arya continues to attack despite wickets falling at the other end.
He storms to a 19-ball half-century by backing away and carting Ashwin over mid-off for six.
PBKS are 75 for 3 in six overs, with Arya scoring 53 of those.
He emerged on the IPL's radar after smashing six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League. He has now seamlessly levelled up to the biggest league.
Shashank Kishore caught up with the big-hitting Arya in the lead-up to his maiden IPL season.
Matt Roller, meanwhile, notes that PBKS' 75 is the second-highest powerplay score while losing three or more wickets in the IPL.
Khaleel strikes again in the powerplay
Marcus Stoinis could've been out on 1 but Vijay Shankar dropped a fairly difficult overhead catch at midwicket. Four balls later, Khaleel darts a back-of-a-length delivery into the pitch, gets it to leave Stoinis and square him up. The leading edge loops to point, where Conway makes no mistake. Khaleel draws level with Siraj as the joint-highest wicket-taker in powerplay in IPL 2025
Stoinis gone for 4 off 7 balls. PBKS are 54 for 3 in 5 overs, with Arya claiming 40 of those runs.
Khaleel gets Iyer
Having bowled the most expensive opening over of IPL 2025, Khaleel responds with the big wicket of PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer in his second over.
Nice and full, angling away from left-arm over, and swinging back in late to breach the defences of Iyer and have the offstump cartwheeling. He seems like a upgrade over CSK's previous powerplay specialist Deepak Chahar
5 No of wickets taken by Khaleel in the powerplay in this IPL. Only GT's Siraj (6) has more wickets than Khaleel during this period.
Choudhary knocks over Prabhsimran
Mukesh Choudhary looked undercooked during the last weekend against DC at Chepauk, giving up 50 runs in his four overs for no wickets. The chorus for the inclusion of Anshul Kamboj, who recently took all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, got louder after Choudhary's poor start.
CSK kept their faith in Choudhary and he has struck with his second ball, having an advancing Prabhsimran chopping on for a duck. Choudhary was the third-highest wicket-taker in the SMAT with 15 strikes in six games at an economy rate of 8.01 and average of 12.93.
Arya: six and dropped
The first ball from Khaleel is on a back of a length and he gets it to swing away from left-arm over the wicket. Arya stays leg-side of the ball and scythes it over point for six.
Khaleel responds with a fuller one that veers back into Arya and stops on him. Arya spoons a leading edge back to Khaleel, but he drops it. All Khaleel can do is afford a wry smile.
He has been CSK's trump card in the powerplay, but today he has already conceded 17 in the opening over.
Rayudu, Bangar weigh in on CSK's shortcomings
Unchanged PBKS opt to bat in Mullanpur
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat, suggesting that dew might not have a big impact during their defence later in the evening.
Gaikwad said that CSK were looking to bat first as well on what he called a "dry" pitch. Both teams made no changes. CSK, who have lost three in a row, have already cycled through 17 players in IPL 2025.
After their defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the team management would revisit Gaikwad's batting position. At the toss, Gaikwad said that he will continue to bat at No.3, with the New Zealand pair of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway opening for CSK. They also kept their faith in Mukesh Choudhary though the left-arm seamer had leaked 50 runs in four overs at Chepauk during the weekend.
PBKS bat-first XI: 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Lockie Ferguson
Impact subs: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar
CSK bowl-first XI: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad(capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni(wk), 7 R Ashwin, 8 Noor Ahmad, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Impact subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj
Home disadvantage
PBKS have played six games at Mullanpur and have won just one, losing five. Their only win at this venue was against DC in what was the first-ever IPL fixture in Mullanpur.
In the spotlight: Gaikwad's batting position
Move up to open
Stay at No.3
Drop down to No.4
After the defeat to RR in Guwahati, Gaikwad said that CSK's team management had decided that Gaikwad would bat at No.3 during the action. They saw him as the bridge between the top and middle. They still haven't found a replacement for Rayudu, so they tried having Gaikwad at No.3. Though Gaikwad has scored two half-centuries at the position, wouldn't he be better off batting in his natural position at the top?
Following the loss to DC at Chepauk, coach Fleming said that they would revisit Gaikwad's position before this game. Let's see where he bats today.
Welcome!
Having lost three in a row, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on shaky ground. They're losing control of their fortress at home and now they will run into Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have hit the ground running in IPL 2025, on the road. PBKS have a more balanced squad and have found ways to win with little contributions from their overseas players. They did lose to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Saturday, but they will start as favourites at the same venue against CSK who have cycled through as many as 17 players so far. Will CSK shake things up once again today?
