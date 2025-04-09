Maxwell handed demerit point and fine for code-of-conduct breach
The exact nature of his offence, in the game between PBKS and CSK, has not been made clear by the IPL
Glenn Maxwell, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) allrounder, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also had one demerit point put in his record for a breach of the IPL's code of conduct during PBKS' home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday night.
While the exact nature of his offence has not been made public by the IPL, a statement said that Maxwell "admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match) and accepted the match referee's sanction".
Maxwell, batting at No. 6 after PBKS had opted to bat upon winning the toss, was dismissed by R Ashwin, caught and bowled, off the second ball he faced. Thanks to Priyansh Arya's 42-ball 103 and contributions lower down from Shashank Singh (52* off 35 balls) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19), PBKS put up a strong 219 for 6 on the board, which was enough to carve out an 18-run win. Maxwell picked up the first wicket during CSK's chase, that of Rachin Ravindra, stumped by wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh.
Maxwell has been well of his best in IPL 2025 even as PNKS have recorded three wins in four games so far. He started with a first-ball duck against Gujarat Titans (GT), and scored 30 off 21 balls in a loss against Rajasthan Royals before the latest game. He has also picked up three wickets so far.
PBKS' next game is on Saturday, away in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).