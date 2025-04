Maxwell handed demerit point and fine for code-of-conduct breach

Maxwell, batting at No. 6 after PBKS had opted to bat upon winning the toss, was dismissed by R Ashwin , caught and bowled, off the second ball he faced. Thanks to Priyansh Arya's 42-ball 103 and contributions lower down from Shashank Singh (52* off 35 balls) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19), PBKS put up a strong 219 for 6 on the board, which was enough to carve out an 18-run win. Maxwell picked up the first wicket during CSK's chase, that of Rachin Ravindra , stumped by wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh