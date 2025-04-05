Matches (15)
IPL (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CSK vs DC, 17th Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (D/N), Chennai, April 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
CSK Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
CSK Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CSK
W
L
W
L
L
DC
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSK10 M • 458 Runs • 57.25 Avg • 151.65 SR
CSK10 M • 200 Runs • 28.57 Avg • 136.98 SR
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 224.28 SR
10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 165.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSK4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 9.33 SR
4 M • 8 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 10.5 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 15.6 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 10.39 Econ • 13.15 SR
Squad
CSK
DC
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|05 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
IPL 2025 orange cap and purple cap holders: Varun, Arora joint-third among bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora join the logjam at third place among bowlers
Venkatesh: 'Aggression does not mean tonking every ball for a six'
The KKR batter explained it was "not an easy pitch to just go out there and hit," and taking his time to get set worked
Will another failure against KKR force Travishek to temper their aggression?
It was not just SRH's third loss in a row, but their fifth straight loss to KKR
Rahane: Batting unit needs to learn from this game and take it forward
The KKR captain also heaped praise on Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, especially in the powerplay