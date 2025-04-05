Matches (15)
CSK vs DC, 17th Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (D/N), Chennai, April 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Gaikwad
10 M • 458 Runs • 57.25 Avg • 151.65 SR
RA Jadeja
10 M • 200 Runs • 28.57 Avg • 136.98 SR
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 224.28 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 165.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 9.33 SR
M Pathirana
4 M • 8 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 10.5 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 15.6 SR
Mukesh Kumar
9 M • 13 Wkts • 10.39 Econ • 13.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
DC
Player
Role
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Vansh Bedi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
MS Dhoni 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days05 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

IPL 2025 orange cap and purple cap holders: Varun, Arora joint-third among bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora join the logjam at third place among bowlers

Venkatesh: 'Aggression does not mean tonking every ball for a six'

The KKR batter explained it was "not an easy pitch to just go out there and hit," and taking his time to get set worked

Will another failure against KKR force Travishek to temper their aggression?

It was not just SRH's third loss in a row, but their fifth straight loss to KKR

Rahane: Batting unit needs to learn from this game and take it forward

The KKR captain also heaped praise on Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, especially in the powerplay

Venkatesh and Arora consign SRH to their biggest-ever defeat

KKR's batters built steam gradually to post a challenging 200 for 6 before Arora led a new-ball effort that demolished SRH's top three in 13 balls

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS22041.485
DC22041.320
RCB32141.149
GT32140.807
KKR42240.070
MI31220.309
LSG3122-0.150
CSK3122-0.771
RR3122-1.112
SRH4132-1.612
Full Table