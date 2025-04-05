Live - Gaikwad fit to play as CSK take on DC

Live
Live - Gaikwad fit to play as CSK take on DCBy Alagappan Muthu
DC bat, Gaikwad fit to play
All the buzz about MS Dhoni captaining Chennai Super Kings dissipated as Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out for the toss at Chepauk on Saturday. He lost the toss and Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel did what a lot of people do on evening games in hot and humid conditions - bat first. They had one change. Faf du Plessis wasn't fit so he was replaced by Sameer Rizvi. DC's bat first XI only had three overseas players.
Gaikwad, who took a blow to the elbow in the last game creating doubt around his participation, noted that the pitch was dry, which suggests there could be help for the spinners, like the home team has been looking for. CSK had two changes with Devon Conway coming in - Chepauk liked that, there was an immediate roar - for Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary replaced Rahul Tripathi. Those changes mean CSK have R Ashwin at No. 7 and only the bowlers to follow him.
CSK have won only one game in IPL 2025 and are placed eighth on the points table. DC on the other hand are yet to lose this season.
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 R Ashwin, 8 Noor Ahmad, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, , 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Impact players list: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis
Delhi Capitals: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Abhishek Porel (wk), 4 Axar Patel (capt), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Sameer Rizvi, 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Mohit Sharma
Impact players list: Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay
Sometime yesterday we became aware that MS Dhoni might captain Chennai Super Kings again. And it happened. That spike. That thrill. That hope. Of having something that we loved so dearly back with us. Even if it is just for a little while.
Nostalgia is a powerful thing, isn’t it? To experience what we did before. To experience it differently. To see Dhoni walk out for the toss. To hear him say “well, of course…” Maybe if he could do all these things that we remember him doing, he would be able to do the other things that we remember him doing. Bat unencumbered, for example.
He’s 43 though. And he saw this coming. We haven’t been able to see a CSK without him but he has. The future. That’s a powerful thing too, isn’t it? Unknowable. Captivating. Tantalising. Today’s game against DC might be a glimpse into CSK’s past – and a glorious one it is – but spending as much time on it as we have risks the future. So what do we want more? To be awash with nostalgia or to secure the future? Because we can’t have both.
