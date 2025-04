Live - Gaikwad fit to play as CSK take on DC

Sometime yesterday we became aware that MS Dhoni might captain Chennai Super Kings again . And it happened. That spike. That thrill. That hope. Of having something that we loved so dearly back with us. Even if it is just for a little while.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, isn’t it? To experience what we did before. To experience it differently. To see Dhoni walk out for the toss. To hear him say “well, of course…” Maybe if he could do all these things that we remember him doing, he would be able to do the other things that we remember him doing. Bat unencumbered , for example.

He’s 43 though. And he saw this coming. We haven’t been able to see a CSK without him but he has. The future. That’s a powerful thing too, isn’t it? Unknowable. Captivating. Tantalising. Today’s game against DC might be a glimpse into CSK’s past – and a glorious one it is – but spending as much time on it as we have risks the future. So what do we want more? To be awash with nostalgia or to secure the future? Because we can’t have both.