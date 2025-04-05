Shape-shifter Rahul answers DC's call at short notice

"Happy coach. I'm happy to go up the order," was Rahul's immediate response, according to Badani.

Rahul is used to moving up and down the order across formats. He's a shape-shifting object that is capable of turning himself into whatever the team needs. On a tricky, red-soil surface in Chennai, they needed Rahul to first anchor the innings and then dismantle the opposition's best bowler. Rahul aced both roles during his 77 off 51 balls - and then even kept wicket in Chennai's inhospitable heat - to carry DC to their third successive win.

He had started slowly. He was on 29 off 23 balls at the halfway mark of DC's innings. He had sussed out the conditions intelligently and understood that the red-soil pitch was offering extra bounce, of the tennis-ball variety. So, he refrained himself from hitting on the top. He also needed some time to ease himself in.

"Yeah, it's more the mental [adjustment] and just the process of just getting in and just getting used to walking at a particular stage," Rahul said after the match. There are few routines that I do, and I'd like to get used to doing the same thing and then your body gets used to doing that.

"But since I've been going up and down the order, I just feel like a little unsettled when I walk in and the first few balls it takes me a few minutes to just get used to it. That's been the most challenging part for me. Once I get through those initial nerves, and just getting used to being in the middle - or whatever is my routines if I can get settled with that - then it's just bat and ball again."

KL Rahul slog sweeps Noor Ahmad for a six • BCCI

Against Noor Ahmad, the left-arm wristspinner who is the highest wicket-taker this season, Rahul had a plan, and he committed to it. It's hard to pick which way a left-arm wristspinner is turning the ball, especially at high speeds, but Rahul was ready to pounce on any error in length. When Noor pushed one full enough for the sweep, Rahul slog-swept him away over midwicket for six.

Leaving the crease against Noor is fraught with immense risk, so Rahul took the less risky option of sweeping the wristspinner because whichever way the ball turns, the arc of the bat covers for it as long as you pick the length.

Expecting Rahul to sweep him once again, Noor then hid a wrong'un away from Rahul's reach in his third over. Rahul, who had originally shaped for the sweep, picked the length, which wasn't full enough for the shot, and ended up flat-batting it on one knee over Noor's head. It forced Noor to change his length again, and Rahul nailed the sweep again. His plan to take Noor down was a sweeping success: 20 off nine balls at a strike rate of 222.22. Noor had looked unstoppable until Saturday, when Rahul stopped him from bowling his full quota of overs.

"I think what we have spoken as a side is not to settle or not to let any bowler settle," DC coach Badani said at his post-match press conference. "Now, a certain batter will have their own game plan. And as you mentioned, Rahul was clear enough that he was not going to let Noor settle down. Because he felt that Noor was a crucial bowler for CSK. And he wanted to make sure that once you put the opposition's best bowler down, it becomes difficult for the opposition to keep coming back after that and I thought he did that well."

Rahul then went about lining up the weakest link in CSK's attack on the day, reverse-scooping left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary for four between the keeper and short third. Even before the ball had passed Khaleel Ahmed at short third, he had his hands on his head. Rahul ran out of gas in the end overs - he managed just nine off his last ten balls - but he had already done enough to push DC to an above-par total.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup final , Rahul was unable to make a decision under pressure. He wasn't sure if he should attack Mitchell Starc, when he came back for the death, or if he could play him out and find runs elsewhere. Rahul took no half-measures against Noor, though, on Saturday. He took no half-measures against Mitchell Santner either in the Champions Trophy final last month. He is so versatile that DC back him to bat at any position.

DC were initially looking to have Rahul open the batting for them but after Harry Brook pulled himself out of the tournament, they decided to slot him in at No. 4. In his first game for DC at that position, he hit Mohammed Shami, no less, for two fours and a six off his first three (legal) balls in a cameo. In his next match against CSK, he seamlessly moved up to the top and played a starring role for them on a challenging Chepauk track.

"He is somebody who has been around long enough to understand the need of the hour," Badani said of Rahul. "He has opened for India. He has opened in Test cricket recently for India. He has batted at No.4 or 5 in the recently concluded Champions Trophy, and he is somebody who can play spin well, who can play pace well."