IPL 2025 Live Report - CSK vs MI - El Clasico in the den

Khaleel Ahmed has a bit of a striking difference in his performance during afternoon games and night games. Typically the ball tends to do a little bit under lights for a bit, and Khaleel is a different beast altogether.

22 Number of IPL wickets Khaleel has taken in night games since 2023 at 26.59 and 8.75

During the afternoon games, Khaleel tends to travel.

6 Number of wickets Khaleel has taken in afternoon games over the same period at 33.83 and 11.27

During night games, Khaleel has done better than the average fast bowler in those games (average 27.38, economy 9.52). During afternoon games, Khaleel has done worse than the average fast bowler in those games (average 30.95, economy 10.37). Interesting to see if CSK play him in day games.