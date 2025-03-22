Suryakumar Yadav confident his T20 runs will come

"Jokes apart," Suryakumar continued. "They have some experience also in their side. The good bowlers who have played for this franchise before and have been playing for the franchise for a really long time. But this format, whatever comes your way, you have to be yourself. Just enjoy and take one ball at a time."

Suryakumar's sunny disposition wasn't be soured by the players he will be missing - Hardik Pandya suspension ) and Jasprit Bumrah ( injury ) - or by his recent batting form.

"Is that for IPL or for Team India? For IPL, IPL form has been good," he said, throwing back to last season when he scored 345 runs in 11 innings including a century and three fifties.

"I think the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come anytime. But I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets. And if the runs have to follow, it will follow quickly. Someday or the other.

Suryakumar Yadav gets into his rhythm in the nets • Mumbai Indians

"If I am practicing well, hitting the ball really well in the nets, when I go in the game, my mind is clear, I know what I have to do. That is the moment, that is the sweet spot for me. When I know that I am in good space and I will get runs for the side."

His batting, and his team, aren't the full extent of Suryakumar's concerns anymore now that he is India captain and they are building towards a home T20 World Cup. He says he has always been on the lookout for breakout talents.

"My eyes were always open, even when I was not the captain. Even when, I think, Rohit [Sharma] bhai was the captain of T20. That time also, my eyes were wide open. Because at the end of the day, when someone does really well in the IPL for the franchise and goes on to play for India, every player is important. So, any player who can make an impact for India, your eyes have to be wide open. And it won't be that different from all the years. I think it will be the same. Just a little bit of added responsibility. That's it."

MI will need to look to their bench to balance their XI at Chepauk, where a "good wicket" awaits them. It looks like they might turn to Satyanarayana Raju , a 25-year-old Andhra fast bowler who picked up seven wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.23 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was among the first set of bowlers to hit the nets on the eve of the game on Saturday.