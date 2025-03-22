Vettori: 'Whatever ground we go to, our batting is going to be aggressive'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will maintain their ultra-aggressive batting approach from last season, head coach Daniel Vettori has said ahead of their IPL 2025 opener against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

"Whatever ground we go to, we have an understanding that the batting team is going to be aggressive," Vettori said. "The only thing that can mitigate that is the pitch, but most times, the pitches in IPL are very flat.

"When you come to these grounds, you know exactly what to expect. You know how the batsmen are going come against you. It's quite…..maybe not fun is the right word, it's a good challenge for a bowling group to try and work their way through that.

"That's what Pat [Cummins, the captain] addressed the bowling group the other day. He said the expectation is on the batters to do all the work, score the runs and the bowlers can sort of feed into that. If we get those days to make it all work, it's going go a long way in us winning games. The onus on batting group to score runs and for the bowlers to be able to mitigate that."

Vettori expressed excitement about the expectations surrounding the team and hoped they could replicate the intensity that took them to last year's final.

"Expectations bring some excitement," he said. "Expectations are built around the performances of last year and the quality of the team we've been able to put together at the back end of last season and into the auction.

"As a franchise, we're really excited about the season because we have that foundation from the five players [Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma] we retained and how well they performed last year, hopefully we have the squad to perform as well this year if not better."

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who claimed the second-highest run tally for an opening pair last year, will continue at the top for SRH. Vettori also welcomed Ishan Kishan into the side, calling him a "huge addition".

"Don't think we'll be changing the opening combination, Ishan complements them as well as anyone," Vettori said. "He has a similar stye of game, left-handed, the ability to take on all types of bowlers. We're very lucky to have him part of the squad to complement those two, then have Nitish and Klaasen and few of our younger batters to be able to come into the squad as well. We look at that as a huge addition to the team."

Vettori was pleased to see a fit-again Cummins and Nitish, with Cummins recovering from an ankle issue that forced him to miss the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Nitish, one of their breakout stars from IPL 2024, comes back following a rehab from a side strain that kept him out of action for a month.

"They've come through their training sessions really well," Vettori said. "They had injuries around January, it's been an extended period since they played but they've also had time to recover. When they play as much cricket as they do, it's sometimes nice to be able to get the chance to refresh.

"Both of them are eager and excited about the season. That's a great position to have. Sometimes when you come into the IPL, it's the end of a very long season, players can be slightly jaded, but those two are very keen to go."

Cummins will lead a strong pace battery that has two other prolific performers in Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel - bowlers who won the purple cap in IPL 2023 and 2024 respectively.

"Shami two years ago was purple cap winner, Harshal [won it] last year - they are two big additions," he said. "We know it is big shoes to fill from Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] and Nattu [T Natarajan] - stalwarts of the Sunrisers, who mean much to the franchise.