SRH vs RR, 2nd Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (D/N), Hyderabad, March 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 186.51 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 210 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 333 Runs • 41.63 Avg • 162.43 SR
R Parag
10 M • 289 Runs • 41.29 Avg • 143.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.19 Econ • 24.66 SR
JD Unadkat
6 M • 4 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21 SR
Sandeep Sharma
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 15.5 SR
TU Deshpande
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SRH
RR
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Match details
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days23 March 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
Full Table