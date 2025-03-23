Matches (7)
SRH vs RR, 2nd Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (D/N), Hyderabad, March 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
SRH Win & Bat
RR Win & Bat
SRH Win & Bowl
RR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SRH
A
W
L
W
L
RR
L
L
NR
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 186.51 SR
SRH10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 210 SR
10 M • 333 Runs • 41.63 Avg • 162.43 SR
RR10 M • 289 Runs • 41.29 Avg • 143.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.19 Econ • 24.66 SR
SRH6 M • 4 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 15.5 SR
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
SRH
RR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|23 March 2025 - daynight (20-over match)