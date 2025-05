What is the narrowest margin by which players have won the IPL orange and purple caps?

The Australian left-hander Bob Cowper , who died earlier this month at the age of 84, scored 2061 runs in his 27 Tests - 1061 in Australia at an average of 75.78, and exactly 1000 in overseas Tests, at 33.33. The difference of 42.45 is still the record, for anyone with more than 1000 runs both at home and abroad. Next comes the old Indian captain Vijay Hazare, with 1113 at 69.56 at home and 1079 at 35.97 overseas, a difference of 32.59. He's just ahead of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal, who made 1078 at 56.73 in home Tests and 1570 at 23.43 away (-33.30); this excludes two Tests on neutral territory, in which he made 74 runs at 18.50. Then come Clyde Walcott, with 2584 at 69.84 in the West Indies and 1214 at 40.47 elsewhere (-29.37), and Mudassar Nazar, with 2467 at 53.63 in Pakistan and 1647 at 26.56 overseas (-27.07).