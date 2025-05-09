Matches (10)
Warwickshire vs Surrey, 23rd Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Birmingham, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division One
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
WarwickshireWarwickshire
420066
3
SurreySurrey
410060
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AL Davies
10 M • 606 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 66.15 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 584 Runs • 38.93 Avg • 56.2 SR
RJ Burns
10 M • 849 Runs • 56.6 Avg • 56.22 SR
DP Sibley
10 M • 733 Runs • 48.87 Avg • 43.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OJ Hannon-Dalby
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 41.85 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 51.35 SR
DJ Worrall
8 M • 33 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 44.03 SR
J Clark
9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.95 Econ • 45.24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WAR
SUR
Player
Role
Alex Davies (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tazeem Chaudry Ali 
-
Ethan Bamber 
Bowler
Ed Barnard 
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Booth 
Bowling Allrounder
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Hamza Shaikh 
-
Oliver Hannon-Dalby 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Kai Smith 
-
Rob Yates 
Top order Batter
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT420270
WAR420266
SUR410360
DUR512258
HAM410355
SUS411252
SOM512252
ESS411250
YOR412142
WOR403118
