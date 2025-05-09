Matches (10)
Warwickshire vs Surrey, 23rd Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Birmingham, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warwickshire
D
D
W
D
W
Surrey
D
D
D
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WAR10 M • 606 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 66.15 SR
WAR10 M • 584 Runs • 38.93 Avg • 56.2 SR
SUR10 M • 849 Runs • 56.6 Avg • 56.22 SR
SUR10 M • 733 Runs • 48.87 Avg • 43.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 41.85 SR
WAR10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 51.35 SR
SUR8 M • 33 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 44.03 SR
SUR9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.95 Econ • 45.24 SR
Squad
WAR
SUR
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up
Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss the England Test squad and Nat Sciver-Brunt's appointment as captain
Kurtis Patterson joins Surrey on short-term County Championship deal
Australia batter will cover for expected absences of Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith during May
Webster set for Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final
The allrounder had initially signed until the end of July but will be part of Australia's upcoming Test squads
Nottinghamshire laud 'outstanding' O'Neill as productive stint ends
The Victoria quick claimed 21 wickets in four matches to back up a successful home season