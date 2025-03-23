SRH fall one run short of their own record IPL total
Stats highlights from the match between SRH and RR in Hyderabad
286 for 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad's total against Rajasthan Royals is the second highest in the IPL. They missed equalling their own record by one run.
242 for 6 RR's total against SRH is their highest in the IPL, going past the 226 for 6 against KXIP in 2020.
528 Total runs scored by SRH and RR - the second-highest aggregate for a T20 match. The highest is 549 runs by RCB and SRH in last year's IPL match in Bengaluru.
4 Number of 250-plus totals by SRH in the IPL; all have come since the start of 2024. They have four of the top five IPL totals. SRH are the only team with four 250-plus totals in men's T20s.
34 Fours hit by the SRH batters against RR - the most in a men's T20 innings .
208 Runs scored by SRH in boundaries vs RR. Only RCB have scored more in an IPL innings - 210 boundary runs in their 263 for 5 against Pune Warriors in 2013. SRH also scored 208 runs through boundaries during their record 287 against RCB last year.
81 Boundaries hit by the SRH and RR batters - 51 fours (SRH 34, RR 17) and 30 sixes (SRH 12, RR 18) - equalling the most in a T20 match. South Africa and West Indies also hit 81 boundaries in the 2023 Centurion T20I, while RCB and SRH hit 81 in 2024.
76 Runs Jofra Archer conceded in his four overs - the most expensive spell in the IPL, going past the 73 runs Mohit Sharma conceded against Delhi Capitals last year.
14.1 Overs in which SRH passed 200 against RR - the joint fastest in the IPL, equalling RCB against Kings XI Punjab in 2016.
94 for 1 SRH's powerplay score on Sunday is the fifth highest in the IPL. Three of the top five powerplay totals in the IPL have been by SRH, including the top two.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo