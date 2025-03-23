Travishek rack up another entry in the IPL's highest powerplay totals
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma began SRH's 2025 season with another rocket-propelled opening partnership
125 for 0, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma had one thing in mind - like they did when they rocketed Sunrisers Hyderabad to 277 for 3 and 287 for 3 earlier in the season - to maximise the powerplay. Head faced 26 of the 36 balls and smashed 84, which would make a good team score. Hard to wrap your head around that, yeah? Well, Abhishek Sharma struck at 400 at the other end. Yep, ten balls, 40 runs, five sixes and two fours. The first over was the least expensive, and that went for 19. Sunrisers finished their innings at 266 for 7.
107 for 0, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024 Travishek? Again? Yeah, and it won't be the last time either. For a change, this didn't come while batting first. Lucknow Super Giants had set them 166 to win, a par score in general, not if Head and Abhishek could help it, not even if K Gowtham gave away just eight runs in the first over. Of course not, 99 runs came off the next five overs, Gowtham's following over went for 22. Five bowlers were tried, all of them were taken down for 13 fours and eight sixes in the first six. The target was chased down with 62 balls to spare with ten wickets in hand.
105 for 0, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2017
Chasing 159, KKR sprung a surprise by opening with pinch-hitter Sunil Narine, who many thought would drop back down the order with Chris Lynn returning from injury and Gautam Gambhir still around. It led to RCB being under attack from both ends. Lynn scored 14 runs in the first over and another 14 in the third, and then Narine smashed the fourth over for 26. By the end of the Powerplay, Narine had reached his fifty, the joint-fastest in IPL, while Lynn was on 49.
100 for 2, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2nd qualifying play-off, IPL 2014
The first 36 balls of Super Kings' chase of 227 in a knock-out game featured the following - 87 runs off Suresh Raina's bat alone, including 12 fours and six sixes, apart from two wickets in between. It was the first three-figure Powerplay score in IPL history, but it wasn't enough as CSK lost by 24 runs.
94 for 1, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025
New season, same old Travishek. It didn't matter that they weren't batting deep as they did the previous year. Coach Daniel Vettori had said SRH would be aggressive and that promise was delivered on day one. This was coming, and Rajasthan Royals, who had won the toss and chose to field, helped SRH's cause. Head hit six fours to six different directions, and the sixes came over cow corner, long on, and backward point. Abhishek hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for five fours, Ishan Kishan hit five fours off Mahesh Theekshana.
