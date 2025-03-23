Travishek rack up another entry in the IPL's highest powerplay totals

Travishek? Again? Yeah, and it won't be the last time either. For a change, this didn't come while batting first. Lucknow Super Giants had set them 166 to win, a par score in general, not if Head and Abhishek could help it, not even if K Gowtham gave away just eight runs in the first over. Of course not, 99 runs came off the next five overs, Gowtham's following over went for 22. Five bowlers were tried, all of them were taken down for 13 fours and eight sixes in the first six. The target was chased down with 62 balls to spare with ten wickets in hand.