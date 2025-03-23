Ishan Kishan fits SRH mould with a 'remember-me?' knock

Did you see that?

Did you see Abhishek Sharma step out, realise that Fazalhaq Farooqi had followed him with a bouncer into his body, and still have the time to lean back, manufacture room, and carve the ball over backward point?

Did you see Sanju Samson hook Mohammed Shami for six, and slap and chop him either side of point for a pair of surgical first-over fours?

Did you see Dhruv Jurel welcome Pat Cummins to IPL 2025 with a 90m six over long-on, with a bat-swing like the smoothest golf drive?

This was quite a match if you were a top-order batter, keeper-batter, or keeper-batter who bats in the top three and has been part of India's recent T20I squads . Abhishek and Samson are India's current opening pair in the format, and Jurel their reserve keeper in their most recent series.

Between them, they scored 160 off 83 balls.

It wasn't quite the match for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but it could so easily have been that. If he had uppercut Simarjeet Singh a few inches higher, or if Abhinav Manohar had mistimed his jump at point by a few milliseconds, you might be reading an open-mouthed appreciation of his gifts.

The defining innings of this match, however, came from someone else - another top-order batter who keeps wickets, who could easily be a defining face of India's present and is young enough to be their future too, but whose innings on this day, for complicated reasons, felt like a blast from the past.

A blast, perhaps, from November 2023, when Ishan Kishan was India's Test keeper in the long-term absence of Rishabh Pant; their back-up opener in ODIs, with a double-hundred in that format; and possibly their first-choice T20I keeper, with his last three innings in that format including two blistering fifties against Australia.

November 2023 wasn't all that long ago, but try measuring that in Indian cricket time. The Kishan of March 2025 is a cricketer who hasn't played for India in nearly 16 months and is out of the BCCI's central contracts list . Others have taken his place in India's squads, and taken full ownership of their roles. Time has stood still for Kishan, seemingly, and Indian cricket has simply kept moving.

An unfettered version of Ishan Kishan was on show on his SRH debut • BCCI

But then, he's only 26. And did you see that?

Did you see Kishan step out to Maheesh Theekshana on Sunday afternoon and send him whistling over the ducking umpire's head with that trademark, unfettered follow-through? Did you wonder why the sight of this familiar figure kitted out in unfamiliar colours made so much sense?

The shot brought up SRH's fifty, and it was just the fourth over of their innings. It was just the third ball Kishan had faced. Travis Head and Abhishek had put on 45 in 3.1 overs, and it made so much sense that another no-holds-barred intent machine would follow them to the crease. This has been the SRH way since their revolutionary 2024 season, and this has always been the Kishan way.

Interviewed between innings, Kishan gave a glowing endorsement of the SRH management , particularly their captain Pat Cummins, and if you were so inclined, you could have listened to his words and heard less-than-glowing assessments of previous captains and managements.

"The captain especially, the skipper in our team is just giving a lot of freedom to everyone, doesn't matter if you get a lot of runs or if you get out early. [As long as] you're doing everything for the team, it's all fair, and that is the confidence every player needs, so hats off to him, and hats off to the management."

Now everyone says pretty much the same things about the captains and managements they happen to play for, but SRH can only play the way they do if they fully empower their batters to keep taking the high-risk option. There's a clarity to how Abhishek and Head bat, a seeming absence of the thought of failure or its consequences, and Kishan, at his best, plays the same way.

Ishan Kishan slammed his first IPL hundred • BCCI

On 25, for example, he went after a short ball from Sandeep Sharma that was angled away from him, aiming for the gap to the left of deep point. The ball bounced a little more than ideal for this horizontal-bat slap, and there was perhaps less width than ideal, but Kishan threw himself into the shot. He didn't quite middle it, and was perhaps lucky that the ball didn't quite carry to the fielder. But from the way he played that shot, it was clear it would have been okay for him to get out that way.

On 39, he leaned across to the off side to try and scoop Jofra Archer over short fine leg, and this shot was almost entirely premeditation, hugely dependent on guesswork as to the bowler's intended line and length. He guessed the line right, but not quite the length, and only managed a top-edge, but it went for six anyway.

It's precisely this sort of educated abandonment of control that unlocks the ability for teams to score at 14 or 15 an over as SRH did right through their innings. It was the first ball of the over, and Kishan had shown Archer he was coming for him, no matter what. Under these circumstances, the bowler running in can't just think of the field he's set and the line and length he wants to bowl, but also the means by which the batter can manipulate those things. Kishan hit two more sixes in that Archer over, the 13th of the SRH innings, and they too were all about manipulation - both times he stepped away to the leg side and freed his arms to launch full balls aimed at the base of the stumps over the cover point boundary.

Kishan hit 11 fours and six sixes in all, and while some of these flew unstoppably off the middle of his bat, there were others that could count as miscues or chancy hits that could have led to his dismissal on other days. Those, though, were in one sense his best shots of the day, because they fully captured the spirit of his innings: that top-edged scoop that put Archer under pressure; that low full-toss that was close to being a well-executed wide yorker, stabbed off the toe-end to just elude mid-off; the collapsed back-knee slog-sweep that barely cleared deep square leg.