Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts

Iyer was in action for India as recently as in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam and was a big part of the India ODI squad at the World Cup in October. However, he and Kishan have been central figures in a shake-up where the BCCI has asked its players not to skip domestic cricket in favour of IPL prep. Iyer missed the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, citing issues with his back, but is with the Mumbai squad for again the semi-final starting on March 2. Kishan took a break from the game and missed the Ranji Trophy entirely, but returned to action at the DY Patil T20 tournament on Tuesday.