CSK look ready for spin to win again in Chennai

CSK don't really do 'new' in a huge way. It's their consistency in personnel and strategy that has been the bedrock for their success - five IPL titles, and two in the last four seasons. This year, some of their 'new' is also old. R Ashwin Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar return to the franchise after several years away. Devon Conway , who had missed IPL 2024 with injury, was also bought back.