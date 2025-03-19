Not having Bumrah at the start of IPL 2025 'a challenge', says Jayawardene

Not having Jasprit Bumrah for the initial few games of IPL 2025 "is a challenge" and "hopefully he can join the team soon", Mahela Jayawardene , the Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach, said at a press interaction in Mumbai on Wednesday. Jayawardene further said that the fast bowler "is in good spirits" as he recovers at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (formerly the National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru.

"[Bumrah] has just started his progress. We have to wait and see what their [BCCI medical team] feedback is on him," Jayawardene said. "At the moment, everything is going well. But, obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis. He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years.

"We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it. It gives us an element of trying a few things and see how things work. The early part of the season allows us to do that."

Bumrah has played all his IPL cricket for MI, starting in 2013 and picking up 165 wickets in 133 matches over the years. The only IPL season he missed since he started playing was in 2023, when he had a back injury.

The MI squad has Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Corbin Bosch (replacement for Lizaad Williams) as the other frontline quicks, along with captain Hardik Pandya, the allrounder, and the uncapped Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar and Raj Angad Bawa. Bumrah's absence could force a rethink of MI's bowling plans, since Boult and Chahar are predominantly powerplay bowlers, leaving them short of proven T20 experience in the death.

As ESPNcricinfo reported last week , Bumrah hasn't recovered from the stress-related back injury that has kept him out of action since January, and he could join the MI squad in early April.

He suffered the injury on the second day of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney on January 4. Bumrah was subsequently ruled out of the Champions Trophy , which India won earlier this month. This is the first time Bumrah has gone down with a back injury since his surgery in March 2023.

While announcing the Champions Trophy squad in January, Ajit Agarkar, India's chief selector, had said that Bumrah had been asked by the BCCI medical team to offload for at least five weeks (from the SCG Test). Since the Champions Trophy only started on February 19, Bumrah had been included in India's provisional squad . He travelled to Bengaluru for fresh scans in early February, but continued to feel discomfort and was not named in the final squad.