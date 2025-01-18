Bumrah, Jaiswal and Kuldeep picked in India's Champions Trophy squad

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been named in India's provisional 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted to the ICC by February 11.

India play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 - their first 50-over games since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year - before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

India are in Group A in the Champions Trophy and begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, after which they play Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. India play all their matches in Dubai because their government refused to let the team travel to Pakistan.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja