What can MI do to cope with Bumrah's absence at the start?
After finishing last in 2024, Mumbai Indians retained their Indian core, bought a couple of experienced New Zealand players, and have invested in a lot of untested youth
Where they finished last year
Mumbai Indians (MI) finished in tenth place, at the bottom of the league, after winning only four out of 14 games. Their campaign was marred by hostile receptions for the new captain Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede and around the country amid reports that their dressing room was not a happy place.
What's new in 2025
A year later, those issues appear to have been sorted out. Jasprit Bumrah was MI's top retention; Rohit Sharma led India to two ICC titles in the last 12 months; Hardik won back popular support by being part of the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs; and Suryakumar Yadav was elevated to India's T20I captaincy.
MI have reinforced their pace attack this season, bringing back Trent Boult and buying Deepak Chahar, but now must contend with the injury-forced absence of Bumrah for their first few matches. They also picked up the experienced and reliable Mitchell Santner, who comes into the IPL in good form after leading New Zealand to the Champions Trophy final.
The rest of the MI overseas contingent doesn't have much - or any - IPL experience. South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, who is likely to open with Rohit, and Corbin Bosch, and New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs are playing their first season. Reece Topley played five IPL games across the last two years; Will Jacks made his IPL debut last season; and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was out with injury for much of 2024 but proved his fitness by finishing as Paarl Royals' highest wicket-taker in the recent SA20, will be playing the league for the first time since 2021.
With their batting order packed with power, MI's biggest challenge will be to balance their bowling attack during Bumrah's absence at the start of the season. Boult and Chahar have the powerplay covered between them, but the death overs could pose a problem.
Likely best XII
1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton* (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Robin Minz, 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Corbin Bosch/Mujeeb Ur Rahman*, 10 Mitchell Santner*, 11 Karn Sharma, 12 Trent Boult*
Big question
Watch out for
Bevon Jacobs, 22, had played fewer than ten T20s on New Zealand's domestic circuit when MI bid for him at the mega auction in November 2024. In the 2023-24 Super Smash, Jacobs had a strike rate of 188.73 for Canterbury. He returned to Auckland this season and scored 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 140.64, including a 90 off 56 against Northern Districts. Earlier this month, he struck his maiden century in senior cricket - 157 against Central Districts in first-class cricket just before he left for India for the IPL.
The MI franchise also picked Jacobs for MI Emirates in the ILT20, but he faced only 27 balls there for 26 runs in three innings. Whether he can replicate his big hitting in Indian conditions at the IPL is always the question for rookies who make a splash at home.
Deepak Chahar played only eight games for CSK last season because of injury. He was far from his best, conceding 8.59 runs an over and picking up just five wickets. He is likely to get more help at Wankhede than at the M Chidambaram Stadium in terms of pace, bounce and the swing he is known for. With Bumrah likely to miss the first few games as he recovers from his back injury, MI will want Chahar to stay fit through the season and provide wickets in the powerplay.
Key stats
- MI have made the playoffs just once in the last four seasons, in 2023, and finished at the bottom twice, in 2022 and 2024.
- Suryakumar is heading into the IPL in wretched T20 form. His scores against England earlier this year were 2, 0, 14, 12, 0. He had a middling run before that as well, recording a strike rate of only 132 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Boult was the Player of the Final for MI Cape Town in their victorious SA20 campaign. He finished the league with 11 wickets and an economy rate of 6.94. Mujeeb, who played for Paarl Royals but is with MI in the IPL, took 14 wickets while conceding 6.77 runs an over in the SA20.
Who's out or in doubt?
Bumrah has been managing back trouble since India's tour of Australia ended in January. He missed the Champions Trophy, and after going to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for rehab, it has emerged that he is set to miss MI's first few games before joining the squad in April. How the BCCI and MI manage his workload before the five-Test tour of England in June-July will be key. Apart from him, MI replaced the injured Lizaad Williams with Bosch and AM Ghazanfar with Mujeeb.
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo