What can MI do to cope with Bumrah's absence at the start?

Where they finished last year

Mumbai Indians (MI) finished in tenth place, at the bottom of the league, after winning only four out of 14 games. Their campaign was marred by hostile receptions for the new captain Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede and around the country amid reports that their dressing room was not a happy place.

What's new in 2025

A year later, those issues appear to have been sorted out. Jasprit Bumrah was MI's top retention; Rohit Sharma led India to two ICC titles in the last 12 months; Hardik won back popular support by being part of the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs; and Suryakumar Yadav was elevated to India's T20I captaincy.

MI have reinforced their pace attack this season, bringing back Trent Boult and buying Deepak Chahar , but now must contend with the injury-forced absence of Bumrah for their first few matches. They also picked up the experienced and reliable Mitchell Santner , who comes into the IPL in good form after leading New Zealand to the Champions Trophy final.

With their batting order packed with power, MI's biggest challenge will be to balance their bowling attack during Bumrah's absence at the start of the season. Boult and Chahar have the powerplay covered between them, but the death overs could pose a problem.

Likely best XII

1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton* (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Robin Minz, 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Corbin Bosch/Mujeeb Ur Rahman*, 10 Mitchell Santner*, 11 Karn Sharma, 12 Trent Boult*

How do you replace the irreplaceable is a question MI are going to have to answer • ICC/Getty Images

Big question

Will MI bounce back to make the playoffs? 1.0K votes Yes, their squad is much stronger this year No, Bumrah’s injury worries is a problem Maybe, depends on how long Bumrah is out for

Watch out for

Bevon Jacobs, 22, had played fewer than ten T20s on New Zealand's domestic circuit when MI bid for him at the mega auction in November 2024. In the 2023-24 Super Smash, Jacobs had a , 22, had played fewer than ten T20s on New Zealand's domestic circuit when MI bid for him at the mega auction in November 2024. In the 2023-24 Super Smash, Jacobs had a strike rate of 188.73 for Canterbury. He returned to Auckland this season and scored 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 140.64, including a 90 off 56 against Northern Districts . Earlier this month, he struck his maiden century in senior cricket - 157 against Central Districts in first-class cricket just before he left for India for the IPL.

The MI franchise also picked Jacobs for MI Emirates in the ILT20, but he faced only 27 balls there for 26 runs in three innings . Whether he can replicate his big hitting in Indian conditions at the IPL is always the question for rookies who make a splash at home.

Deepak Chahar played only eight games for CSK last season because of injury. He was far from his best, conceding 8.59 runs an over and picking up just five wickets. He is likely to get more help at Wankhede than at the M Chidambaram Stadium in terms of pace, bounce and the swing he is known for. With Bumrah likely to miss the first few games as he recovers from his back injury, MI will want Chahar to stay fit through the season and provide wickets in the powerplay.

Key stats

MI have made the playoffs just once in the last four seasons, in 2023, and finished at the bottom twice, in 2022 and 2024.

Suryakumar is heading into the IPL in wretched T20 form. His scores against England earlier this year were 2, 0, 14, 12, 0. He had a middling run before that as well, recording a strike rate of only 132 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Boult was the Player of the Final for MI Cape Town in their victorious SA20 campaign. He finished the league with 11 wickets and an economy rate of 6.94. Mujeeb, who played for Paarl Royals but is with MI in the IPL, took 14 wickets while conceding 6.77 runs an over in the SA20.

Who's out or in doubt?