CSK vs MI - the greatest hits in the IPL over the years

The first meeting between these sides in the IPL produced a high-scoring nail-biter. Brisk fifties from Matthew Hayden and Suresh Raina powered CSK to 208, before MI, despite losing wickets regularly, kept the chase going. Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh combined to bring the equation down to nine from the last four deliveries, but Joginder Sharma kept his nerve to take CSK over the line.

After a few years of lopsided contests came the real humdinger. MI's pursuit of 174 had been led by half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma . But a dramatic collapse - 134 for 1 became 159 for 8 - left them needing 16 from the final over and then 14 from three balls. No fear! Dwayne Smith , playing his first game of the season, hit Ben Hilfenhaus for 6, 4, 4 to set off celebrations in the MI camp.

Dwayne Smith has been among those who have played starring roles for both MI as well as CSK • BCCI

Smith - now in the other camp - had anchored CSK's chase of 158 with a fifty. But Lasith Malinga 's death overs wizardry meant CSK still needed 11 from the final over. CSK, however, had their own master of the death overs in the middle: MS Dhoni smashed a six and a four off Kieron Pollard to finish it off with three balls to spare.

CSK's first game back from a two-year ban pitted them against the defending champions. Hardik Pandya and debutant Mayank Markande took three-fors and CSK, chasing 166, looked buried at 118 for 8 in the 17th over. With 47 needed off the last three, Dwayne Bravo scored 19 and 20 off the next two overs, and a heavily hamstrung Kedar Jadhav, batting on one leg, finished the job in the last over.

A fourth IPL title was up for grabs for either side. The contest ebbed and flowed and left CSK needing nine off the last over. Shane Watson, with a bloody knee, was run-out for 80 on the fourth ball. With two needed off the final ball, Malinga - with figures of 0 for 42 in his first three overs - bowled the perfect yorker to trap Shardul Thakur in front and deliver MI the trophy.