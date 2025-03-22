CSK vs MI - the greatest hits in the IPL over the years
Dhoni, Pollard, Bravo, Rayudu and Malinga have starred in these matches in the past - here's a lookback
Omkar Mankame
22-Mar-2025 • 5 hrs ago
Over the years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been two of the most popular IPL teams, and have given viewers many memorable matches. The two teams will open their IPL 2025 campaigns with a game against each other in Chepauk on Sunday night. Here's a look back at some of the memorable contests between the two sides over the years.
Chennai, 2008 - CSK won by six runs
The first meeting between these sides in the IPL produced a high-scoring nail-biter. Brisk fifties from Matthew Hayden and Suresh Raina powered CSK to 208, before MI, despite losing wickets regularly, kept the chase going. Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh combined to bring the equation down to nine from the last four deliveries, but Joginder Sharma kept his nerve to take CSK over the line.
Mumbai, 2012 - MI won by two wickets
After a few years of lopsided contests came the real humdinger. MI's pursuit of 174 had been led by half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. But a dramatic collapse - 134 for 1 became 159 for 8 - left them needing 16 from the final over and then 14 from three balls. No fear! Dwayne Smith, playing his first game of the season, hit Ben Hilfenhaus for 6, 4, 4 to set off celebrations in the MI camp.
Mumbai, 2014 - CSK won by four wickets
Smith - now in the other camp - had anchored CSK's chase of 158 with a fifty. But Lasith Malinga's death overs wizardry meant CSK still needed 11 from the final over. CSK, however, had their own master of the death overs in the middle: MS Dhoni smashed a six and a four off Kieron Pollard to finish it off with three balls to spare.
Mumbai, 2018 - CSK won by one wicket
CSK's first game back from a two-year ban pitted them against the defending champions. Hardik Pandya and debutant Mayank Markande took three-fors and CSK, chasing 166, looked buried at 118 for 8 in the 17th over. With 47 needed off the last three, Dwayne Bravo scored 19 and 20 off the next two overs, and a heavily hamstrung Kedar Jadhav, batting on one leg, finished the job in the last over.
Hyderabad 2019 - MI won by one run
A fourth IPL title was up for grabs for either side. The contest ebbed and flowed and left CSK needing nine off the last over. Shane Watson, with a bloody knee, was run-out for 80 on the fourth ball. With two needed off the final ball, Malinga - with figures of 0 for 42 in his first three overs - bowled the perfect yorker to trap Shardul Thakur in front and deliver MI the trophy.
Delhi, 2021 - MI won by four wickets
Ambati Rayudu was rampant against his former team, and powered CSK to 218. That seemed more than enough when MI found themselves at 94 for 3 after 12 overs. But with 125 needed from the last eight overs - and 48 from the last three - Kieron Pollard smashed six fours and eight sixes and took MI home by scampering through for a double off the last ball of the game.
Navi Mumbai, 2022 - CSK won by three wickets
Both MI and CSK struggled after the mega auction before IPL 2022, so this was a bottom-of-the-table contest. Tilak Varma's 43-ball 51 not out took MI to 155 after Mukesh Choudhary had wrecked their top order. Then Daniel Sams did the same to CSK. It came down to CSK needing 16 off the last four balls with Dhoni facing Jaydev Unadkat. In a display of vintage brilliance, Dhoni sealed the deal with a sequence of 6, 4, 2 and 4.